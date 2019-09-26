TNUSRB Recruitment Exam 2019: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on Thursday announced the result of Grade II Police Constables, Jail Warders, Firemen on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can check their scores at tnusrbonline.org.

Here’s How to Check TNUSRB Recruitment Exam Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNUSRB – tnusrbonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which says, ‘COMMON – RECRUITMENT 2019 (GR.II POLICE CONSTABLES, GR.II JAIL WARDERS, FIREMEN)’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the login credentials including your TNSURB roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: The TNSURB Constable Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Check your score.

Step 6: Now download and take a print out of the same for future use.

The exam was conducted across Tamil Nadu on August 25, 2019. Notably, the TNUSRB has also released the cut-off marks on its official website.