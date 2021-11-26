TNUSRB Final Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on Friday released the final selected list of the candidates selected for the post of Police Constable (PC), Jail Warder Grade II, Warder and Firemen on its official website — tnusrbonline.org.Also Read - TNUSRB SI Result 2020 Announced at tnusrbonline.org, Check Details Here

Candidates who appeared for these exams can download TNUSRB Result List by visiting the official website or through the direct links given below. Selected candidates will now have to appear for character and antecedents verification plus medical examination. TN Police Constable Recruitment 2020 is being conducted to fill a total of 11,741+72 (BL) vacancies in Police, Prison, and Fire & Rescue Service Departments. Also Read - TNUSRB Recruitment Exam 2019: Results of Grade II Police Constables, Jail Warders, Firemen Out; Check at tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB Constable Written Exam was held on 13 December, 2020. The board had released the answer Keys on 16 December 2020 and TNUSRB PC Result was declared on 19 February, 2021. Shortlisted candidates were called for CV-PMT-ET-PET Round which was conducted on 26 July, 2021. Also Read - TNUSRB 2019 Vacancy: Online Registration Begins For Common Recruitment Process, Apply For 8,826 Vacancies at tnusrbonline.org

Steps to Download TNUSRB Final Result 2021:

Go to official website of TNUSRB – tnusrbonline.org

Click on the link ‘FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Enrolment No. wise)’ or ‘FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Roster wise)’

Download TNUSRB Result PDF

Check list of selected candidates

Direct link to Download TNUSRB Final Result 2021 Roster-Wise

Direct link to Download TNUSRB Final Result 2021 Enrollment Wise