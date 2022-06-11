TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the admit card for the written exam to be conducted for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police). Registered candidates can download their TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2022 through the official website of the Board — tnusrb.tn.gov.in. “SI 2022: Hall Tickets For the written examination have been hosted. Candidates are requested to download the same, ” reads the official website.Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 1,31,100; Apply For 58 Posts at rac.gov.in

As per the earlier notification, TNUSRB SI Exam will be held on June 25 and 26, 2022. There will be questions in two parts. Part 1 is a Tamil eligibility Test Objective type paper(100 marks). Part 2 consists of the General knowledge and Psychology test(70 marks) and the General knowledge, Psychology, Law, and Police Administration test (85 marks).

TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2022: How to Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Hall Ticket’

Enter your login credentials such as ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ and click on the ‘Login’ option.

Your TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

More About TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022

More About TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022

The online application process has commenced from March 8, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 399 Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) will be filled under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service. Overall, a total of 444 vacant posts will be filled in the Department.