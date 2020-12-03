The candidates who have appeared for TNUSRB SI examination, we have some important news for you. The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has declared TNUSRB SI Result 2020 today, December 3, 2020. The students can check the results on the official website of TNUSRB i.e. tnusrbonline.org. Also Read - Cyclone Burevi Likely to Make Landfall on Kerala, Tamil Nadu Coast at Midnight

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official site of TNUSRB on tnusrbonline.org.

Click on TNUSRB SI Result 2020 link Enrollment Wise and Roaster Wise available on the home page.

A new PDF page will open where candidates will have to check the result.

The recruitment examination was conducted on January 12 and 13, 2020. The list of selected candidates for Viva Voce has been uploaded on the official site of TNUSRB for recruitment of SubInspectors of Police (Taluk, AR & TSP) – 2019.

The list of 1:2 ratio Departmental candidates provisionally called for Viva-Voce which comprises 10 marks both under the open and departmental quota.

This recruitment drive would fill up over 900 vacancies of Sub-Inspector through Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.