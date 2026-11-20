To curb paper leaks, NTA removes 600 old experts from panel, 5000 new faces inducted

The National Testing Agency has removed approximately 600 former experts from its panel and added over 5,000 new ones. Exams like NEET, JEE, and CUET will now be subject to four-layer security checks and will be supervised by retired military officers.

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To curb paper leaks, NTA removes 600 old experts from panel, 5000 new faces inducted (File representational image)

Questions are constantly being raised about the country’s major entrance exams – NEET UG, JEE Main, CUET, and UGC NET. To provide relaxation to candidates, the National Testing Agency has taken a major step. Learning from paper leaks and exam irregularities, the agency has begun overhauling its entire system. In this connection, the NTA has removed approximately 600 former subject matter experts from its examination panel.

The National Testing Agency has replaced its old subject matter experts with more than 5,000 new academics, scientists, researchers, and translators from across the country. The NTA’s objective is clear and it leaves no stone unturned.JEE, CUET, etc. to make the examination system transparent and win back the trust of students. The new experts will be responsible for highly confidential tasks such as question paper preparation, translation, and question checking.

Those with links to coaching institutes were laid off

The NTA has clarified that these 5,000 experts are not permanent employees. They were added to the panel after rigorous verification. Each applicant’s educational qualifications, experience, and research record were thoroughly examined before selection. Most importantly, the National Testing Agency also examined conflicts of interest. Those found to have any connection to a coaching institute or test-prep company were excluded from the panel.

Exams often generate controversy over incorrect questions or Hindi-English translation errors. To address this, the NTA has now implemented a four-tiered verification system:

Setting the questions, reviewing them, translating them and vetting them will now be done by different experts.

This will not only prevent errors in facts, language and formatting, but will also eliminate the risk of one person having the entire paper.

Retired army officers keep a close eye on the examination centres

Not only is the paper preparation itself, but security at exam centers has also been tightened. The NTA has appointed retired central and state government officials, former soldiers of the Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and government professors as “exam observers.” These observers will attend a briefing the day before the exam. On exam day, they will oversee frisking, seating plans, CCTV, webcasting, and even power backup at the center. They will then submit their reports directly to the NTA portal.