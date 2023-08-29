All About TOEFL New Centres And New Preparation App

Home

TOEFL: New Test Centres by ETS, New Preparation App, And Changes in Exam Pattern

According to Canada's new policy, students from specific countries can include their TOEFL iBT test scores in their Student Direct Stream (SDS) application process.

There is an exciting update for those preparing for the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL). The organisation that is responsible for conducting TOEFL, Educational Testing Service (ETS) has opened new test centers. One of these centers is at Regal Chowk, Srinagar. ETS further plans to invest in educational institutions in Kashmir to support local students. Another center has been inaugurated in Mumbai’s Vile Parle. The location eliminates long commutes for the student.

Registration Process simplified

ETS has further made the registration process simpler. They have also made another crucial change that will help the aspirants check their scores as soon as they complete the test. They will also be getting real-time notifications in case their scores are changed.

All About the TOEFL Go app

Adding to the list of changes made by ETS, they have also launched an application to help the students prepare for the examination. The app has been named TOEFL Go. In an attempt to help the aspirants study well for the test, the app will be providing TOEFL iBT mock tests, practice sets, feedback for the test, and scoring by artificial intelligence.

The TOEFL Go app will also include tips to help with the Speaking and Writing sections of the exam. This application is compatible with both the mobile and desktop devices. TOEFL Go happens to be the latest addition among the free test prep resources offered by ETS.

Australia And Canada On TOEFL

Meanwhile, the Australian government has said that TOEFL iBT will not include English language tests for Australian visa purposes. Previously, the Test of English as a Foreign Language score was accepted, but it has not been taken into consideration since July 26 this year.

On the contrary, Canada has allowed students from certain selected countries to include their TOEFL iBT test scores in their SDS application. This will help make the entire application process easier for foreign students who wish to study in Canada.

For the unaware, TOEFL is accepted by more than 12,000 institutions across 160 countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

