Year Ender 2023: Top 10 IAS Officers In UPSC Toppers List 2022-23

As the year comes to an end, take a look at the top 10 IAS Officers in the UPSC Toppers List 2022-23 where out of ten, six are women. Know about their ranks and education..

Union Public Service Commission

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination is one of the biggest, toughest and most prestigious competitive examinations in the country for which, thousands of students from across the nation sit, but only very few are able to crack it. The multiple rounds of this exam are extremely difficult and it takes a huge amount of hard-work and perseverance to clear them. The UPSC papers are conducted each year and as 2023 comes to a close, take a look at the top ten IAS officers in the UPSC Toppers List 2022-23, the UPSC aspirants whose dreams came true as they passed all the examination rounds with flying colours. Out of the first ten ranked IAS officers, six are women. Know about these ten UPSC toppers..

IAS Ishita Kishore – UPSC Rank 1

IAS Ishita Kishore, from Uttar Pradesh was the first ranker and secured 1094 marks. Ishita completed her graduation in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University and presently resides in Greater Noida, UP. IAS Ishita Kishore has also worked in Ernst & Young and is also a sportsperson. IAS Ishita Kishore took three attempts to clear UPSC.

IAS Garima Lohia – UPSC Rank 2

The second rank was secured by IAS Garima Lohia and scored 1063 marks. Garima completed her graduation in Commerce from Kirorimal College (KMC), Delhi University and is from Bihar. IAS Garima Lohia qualified for the UPSC exam in her second attempt.

IAS Uma Harathin N – UPSC Rank 3

Ranked third, IAS Uma Harathin N is an alumna of IIT Hyderabad from where she completed her BTech in Civil Engineering. IAS Uma Harathin N cleared the examination in her fifth attempt and her optional subject was Anthropology.

IAS Smriti Mishra – UPSC Rank 4

IAS Smriti Mishra secured the fourth-highest rank in the UPSC Examination and scored 1055 marks. Having done her schooling from Agra, IAS Smriti Mishra did BSc from Miranda House, Delhi University and had failed CSAT in 2021.

IAS Mayur Hazarika – UPSC Rank 5

The fifth-ranker IAS Mayur Hazarika hails from Assam and scored 1054 marks in the UPSC examination. A doctor by profession, IAS Mayur Hazarika obtained her MBBS from Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati, Assam and secured the rank that he did, in his first attempt.

IAS Gahana Navya James – UPSC Rank 6

Like IAS Mayur Hazarika, IAS Gahana Navya James also scored 1054 marks and secured the sixth rank. A native of Pala, Kottayam, Gahana pursued her graduation in Political Science from St Thomas College in Pala.

IAS Waseem Ahmad Bhat – UPSC Rank 7

Ranked seventh in the UPSC Toppers List 2022-23, IAS Waseem Ahmad Bhat cleared the Civil Serices in his second attempt by scoring 1053 marks and is training to become an IRS Officer. A resident of Jammu and Kashmir, IAS Waseem Ahmad Bhat secured a BTech in civil engineering from NIT Srinagar.

IAS Anirudh Yadav – UPSC Rank 8

Having secured 1051 marks and thus the eighth rank in UPSC, IAS Anirudh Yadav is from Delhi and has done his BTech and MTech from IIT Delhi in Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology. The entire family of IAS Anirudh Yadav is in the civil services and he secured this rank in his fourth attempt.

IAS Kanika Goyal – UPSC Rank 9

A resident of Model Town, Haryana IAS Kanika Goyal secured the ninth rank and scored 1045 marks after a dedicated preparation of a decade. IAS Anirudh Yadav graduated from Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), University of Delhi and cleared the exam in her second attempt.

IAS Rahul Shrivastava – UPSC Rank 10

With 1043 marks, IAS Rahul Shrivastava secured the tenth rank in UPSC this year and attained this rank in his third attempt. IAS Rahul Shrivastava did his initial education form Patna and completed his graduation from NIT Trichy with a degree in Instrumentation Engineering.

