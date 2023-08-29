Home

Top 10 IIT Colleges in India for Engineering Education – A Comprehensive List with Locations

Top 10 IIT Colleges In India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is the most prestigious engineering university in India. The colleges are well-known for their excellent academic programmes, world-class infrastructure, remarkable faculty, and outstanding placement opportunities. Every year, thousands of engineering aspirants try to get into these prestigious institutions, making the competition extremely tough. From successful CEOs to excellent scientists, from young entrepreneurs to top-notch engineers, IIT alumni have inspired generations of students. With a total of 23 IITs, it can be a difficult task to choose the right one. In this article, we will discuss the top 10 IIT colleges in India based on various points.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

IIT Madras was ranked 1st in the Engineering category by NIRF Ranking 2023. It is well-known for technical education, basic and applied research, innovation, entrepreneurship and industrial consultancy. The campus has 16 departments, 14 research centres, and a Continuing Education Programs Centre. Btech is the flagship programme of this institute and admission is done on the basis of rank obtained in the JEE Advanced exam. The minimum rank required for this programme lies between 85 to 400.

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

IIT, Delhi was established in 1961 as India’s top autonomous public research university. The campus offers centres of Excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering and technology in India. The college has been consistently ranked 2nd in the Engineering category by NIRF ranking for the past 5 years. Its most popular programme is Btech where students can get admission with a valid score of JEE Advanced + JoSAA counselling. The minimum rank required for this programme is around 100.

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

IIT Bombay is acknowledged worldwide as a leader in the field of engineering education and research. The campus has 34 centres, 17 departments and 3 schools that offer more than 85 courses on its campus. It has been ranked 3rd in the Engineering category by NIRF ranking 2023. The institution has a great return on your investment as it offers an average package of 26.3 lacs. Candidates with a rank under 400 have a good chance of getting a seat in the Btech programme at IIT Bombay.

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

IIT Kanpur was established in 1959 and is known as one of the most prestigious universities in the world. The college was ranked 4th in the Engineering category by NIRF ranking 2023. It is also known for providing great placement opportunities and the students have witnessed a domestic offer of 1.9 crores in 2023 placement. IIT Kanpur’s alumni are founders of many well-known startups such as NoBroker, Pine Labs, Delhivery, Porter, and many others.

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

IIT Roorkee is amongst the best institutes of national importance in higher technological education and engineering. It was ranked 5th in the Engineering category by NIRF ranking 2023. Candidates with a rank between 284 – 412 can get admission to the flagship programme of this college. Major companies participate in its placement drivers such as BCG, Bajaj Auto, Flipkart, Tata Steel, and more. IIT Roorkee’s highest package stood at 1.3CPA.

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur aims to be a hub of knowledge creation that prioritises the frontier areas of national and global importance in science, technology, and management. The college is ranked 6th among the top Engineering colleges in India, as stated by the NIRF 2023 report. The minimum rank required to secure a seat in this college is around 200-500. IIT Kharagpur offers excellent placement opportunities and its highest package stood at 2.6CPA in the 2023 placement drive.

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

IIT Guwahati has 11 departments, 7 interdisciplinary academic centres and 5 schools covering all the major engineering, science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. It is ranked 7th in the Engineering category as per the NIRF ranking 2023. Its BTech CSE Cutoff 2023 round 1 is around 398-601. IIT Guwahati’s highest package stood at 2.4 crore with a total of 919 offers from top recruiters.

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad is a well-known institute of science and technology established in 2008. It is a 2nd generation IIT and is ranked 8th in the Engineering category by NIRF ranking 2023. Candidates with a rank between 158- 674 can secure a seat in the flagship programme of IIT Hyderabad. The college’s highest package stood at 63.78 LPA and the average package at 20.07 LPA. The very foundation of this institute is based on research and innovation and offers various programmes in several diverse areas.

Indian Institute of Technology, Indore

IIT Indore aims to become a world leader in Science and Technology and to guide in a new revolution. The JEE Advanced cutoff for this institute for BTech is around 914-1385. The college placement 2023 recorded 90.12% placements with the highest package of 68 LPA and an average package of 25 LPA. IIT Indore ranks 14th in the Engineering category by NIRF ranking 2023.

Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University

IIT Varanasi has a shared campus with Banaras Hindu University. The institute has a 1300-acre campus with 14 departments, 3 multidisciplinary schools and 64 courses at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate levels. Candidates with a rank between 656 – 1079 are eligible to get admission to the flagship programme of IIT BHU. The college has ranked consistently amongst the top engineering institutions in the country.

