Top 10 Part-Time Jobs For College Students: Employers’ reluctance to hire a fresher for a job role makes it a little bit difficult for inexperienced individuals to enter the job market. And for experience, freshers need to have some work. In such a scenario, part-time jobs are the best options where they can get some knowledge in their respective domain and become eligible for a full-time job. Besides providing a source of income and experience, these jobs help in creating a network of professionals and building an effective resume.Also Read - Gujarat College Students Develop Motorbike That Runs on Both Petrol & Electricity

There are a plethora of part-time jobs in the market and you can earn up to Rs 40,000, suggests data by India’s leading jobs and professional networking platform, apna.co. A part-time job gives you the freedom to decide the kind of job you want. Some part-time jobs also provide an opportunity for professionals to turn them into full-time careers. If you are a freshman looking for a part-time job, you can consider the options mentioned below. Also Read - Seriously? US Students Are Throwing Covid-19 Parties to Infect Guests, Give Prizes to Those Who Catch It First

Web Developer: Demand for skilled web developers is very high and freelance is considered more beneficial in this field. If you have a professional degree in computer science and a good understanding of the basics of coding and markup language, you can get many lucrative opportunities here. With experience, you can decide your career path in the field for better opportunities with handsome packages. Expected salary per month – Rs 10,000-25,500 Also Read - Fact Check: Viral Message That Claims Scholarship of Rs 10,000 For College Students is Fake

Content Writer: If you are good with language and enjoy writing, you can go for a part-time content writer job. Quality content is high in demand and companies are open to providing opportunities to good writers. As a content writer, you would be responsible to write articles, blogs, social media content, website content, etc. Besides language proficiency and strong writing skills, you need to have good research skills as well. On platforms like apna.co, you can also build professional networks, which provides an exclusive community of content writers to build networks. Expected salary per month – Rs 16,000-25,000

Graphic Designer: Graphic designers play a key role in marketing and brand promotion. They are especially responsible for giving a visual interpretation of the written content. Marketing agencies, as well as organisations, hire graphic artists. For a graphic designer role, you need to have a good understanding of design software and tools like Photoshop, Adobe, Corel Draw, etc. Also, a creative bent of mind is extremely essential for the job. Expected salary per month – Rs 15,500-29,000

Sales Assistant: It is another attractive opportunity for freshers. Companies today hire part-time salespeople to increase their consumer base. Good communication skills are required for this job. If you are interested in sales and marketing, you can start as a sales assistant. After acquiring good knowledge, you can scale the corporate ladder in this domain. Expected salary per month – Rs 14,500-21,000

Customer Care Executive: If you have good communication skills and are good with people, you can consider becoming a part-time customer care executive. Just choose a sector of your interest and try to gain excellence in customer care. Expected salary per month – Rs 15,000-23,000

Social Media Executive: Due to its effectiveness, companies are using social media platforms to expand their reach. If you have some basic knowledge of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and others, you can get a part-time job as an executive. Your responsibilities may include posting content, engaging with followers, creating strategy for posts, etc. You need to keep yourself up to date with the new developments on these platforms. Expected salary per month – Rs 21,5000-46,000

Digital Marketing Executive: Digital Marketing is a vast term. It refers to marketing through multiple channels such as website, social media, mobile, search engine, and other similar channels. As an executive, you need to develop strategies to connect with audiences, execute online advertisements through platforms like Google Ads, perform SEO optimisation, collaborate with designers, etc. This segment is thriving by the day and creating a plethora of opportunities. As a fresher, you can start your career with a digital marketing agency or company as an executive. Expected salary per month – Rs 20,000-25,800

Content Creator: If you have a creative mind and can entertain and educate audiences, you can choose content creation as a career. With the swift internet penetration, companies are now able to reach out to more consumers, and to engage them they need content creators. As a creator, you need to understand the internet world and the preferences of audiences to create interesting content. You can also work independently by opening accounts on different platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. Once you become popular, brands start approaching you for marketing and advertising. Expected salary per month – Rs 30,000-45,000

Barista or Bartender: With the opening of bars and other such establishments, the opportunities in this segment have increased tremendously. Freshers with good communication skills can join them as baristas or bartenders to earn a handsome salary and learn the basics of business, especially consumer service. Bartenders welcome consumers into their establishment, help them understand the menu, make recommendations as per their preferences, take orders and serve them. If you love meeting new people and have interest in the food/restaurant segment, you can go for this job. Expected salary per month – Rs 15,000-20,500

Delivery Executive: The doorstep delivery ecosystem is on continuous rise, creating myriad employment opportunities for freshers. As a delivery executive, you are expected to deliver products to the consumers safely and on time, verify the consumer before handing over the packets, accept payment, and update delivery status on the company’s app. For this job, you need to have a driving licence and knowledge of road safety regulations. Expected salary per month – Rs 12,000-18,500.