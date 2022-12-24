Top 6 Gig Jobs That Provide Good Income And Time Flexibility

Top 6 Gig Jobs: The gig economy is amending people’s core relationship with work. Working flexible hours and not being confined to a single career throughout life is what drives people to opt for gig jobs. It may help the individual earn some extra cash or can act as a primary source of income as well. It is upon the individual as to where, when, and how he/she would like to work.

There is a plethora of job platforms that can help gig workers find a job to their liking. Gig workers are expected to form a major part of the total workforce, suggests data from India’s leading jobs and professional networking platform, apna.co. Some gig jobs also provide an opportunity for professionals to turn them into full-time careers.

BELOW MENTIONED ARE OUR TOP 6 PICKS FOR THE GIG JOBS THAT ARE GAINING POPULARITY

1. GRAPHIC DESIGNING AND BRANDING

For the individuals involved in creative business related to graphics where the job would be to generate logos, flyers, brochures, cards, etc, a gig job might be the best way to build an appealing portfolio and make money. In the era of social media, there are a lot of brands that choose to outsource their graphics needs and that are being well-catered by gig workers. (Estimated salary: Rs 25,000 per month).

2. DRIVING FOR FOOD/CAB SERVICES

A driver who works for either a food delivery or cab service makes the best use of the benefits that the gig economy has to offer. Several companies provide lucrative incentives to delivery persons along with the added benefits of providing insurance to their riders. The fact that individuals can choose their timing and have complete independence over their jobs makes it one of the most sought-after gig economy jobs. (Estimated salary: Rs 15,000 per month).

3. WEB DEVELOPER/CODING

A web developer/coder helps create compelling websites, and develop software and mobile applications. There is a huge demand for coders from businesses and even individuals who are working on various coding languages such as HTML/CSS, Python, Java, PHP, etc. (Estimated salary: Rs 24,000).

4. PHOTOGRAPHY

If one can capture emotions into frames and is doing it just as a hobby, it is time to get serious and start giving photography opportunities on gig platforms a go. Nowadays, photographers are getting much-deserved recognition by selling their photos through online photo sites such as Shutterstock, Pixabay, or iStock. There are several solo, wedding, and event photoshoots that can help photographers earn good money on every gig. (Estimated salary: Rs 25,000).

5. BLOCKCHAIN ARCHITECT

As the web ecosystem is gradually transforming to Web 3.0, there is an increasing demand for blockchain architects that help users connect using peer-to-peer systems. Due to its novel nature, the individual who has a strong programming background and fairly understands the concept of decentralisation can earn big bucks in this job. It is ideal to put skills at test with several blockchain-related jobs posted universally and then, take it as a serious career option once the individual is proficient in it. (Estimated salary: Rs 75,000).

6. FREELANCE WRITING

As a freelance writer, one can create engaging content for websites, social media, blogs, advertisements, and films, etc., and can work from any part of the world to deliver. It is interesting to note that several gig jobs help individuals gain expertise in their craft as their writing caters to clients who have challenging tasks to do. (Estimated salary: Rs 20,000).