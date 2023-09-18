Top Colleges In Bihar: NIRF Ranked Management, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture and Planning Universities

Home

NIRF Ranking 2023: The NIRF ranking stands for the “National Institutional Ranking Framework” ranking. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) released its ranking for the various institutions in the country for different fields. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.

If you are an aspiring medical, engineering, or management candidate and are looking for colleges, take a look at the top JEE, NEET, and MBA Colleges in Bihar, according to the NIRF Ranking 2023. Bihar, is known for its rich cultural heritage, tribal communities, and abundant natural resources. Read further for the best institution options in Bihar.

Top Engineering University/Institute In Bihar

Out of the total universities across India that have featured in this list, there is only one college from Bihar that has made it to this Ranking.

Indian Institute of Technology Patna: Rank 41

National Institute of Technology Patna: Rank 56

Top Management University/Institute In Bihar

Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya: Rank 53

Top Pharmacy University/Institute In Bihar

National Institute Of Pharmaceutical Education And Research Hajipur: Rank 44

Top Medical University/Institute In Bihar

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna: Rank 27

Top Architecture and Planning University/Institute In Bihar

National Institute of Technology Patna: Rank 19

Top Agriculture and Allied Sectors University/Institute In Bihar

Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Samastipur: Rank 33

These rankings have become an essential tool for students and parents to gauge the quality of institutions and programs they’re considering. It’s advisable to check the official websites of these colleges and universities for the most up-to-date information on courses, admissions, and rankings. For more details, visit the official website of NIRF.

