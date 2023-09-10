By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Top Colleges in Jharkhand: NIRF Rated Management, Engineering, Pharmacy, Law Universities
NIRF Ranking 2023: The NIRF ranking stands for the “National Institutional Ranking Framework” ranking. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) released its ranking for the various institutions in the country for different fields. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.
If you are an aspiring medical, engineering, or management candidate and are looking for colleges, take a look at the top JEE, NEET, and MBA Colleges in Jharkhand, according to the NIRF Ranking 2023. Jharkhand, a state located in the eastern part of India, is known for its rich cultural heritage, tribal communities, and abundant natural resources. Read further for the best institution options in Jharkhand.
Top Universities In Jharkhand
Out of the total universities across India that have featured in this list, there is only one college from Jharkhand that has made it to this Ranking.
- Birla Institute of Technology: Rank 71
Top Research Institute In Jharkhand
- Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines): Rank 24
Top Engineering Colleges In Jharkhand
- Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines): Rank 17
- Birla Institute of Technology: Rank 53
Top Management Colleges In Jharkhand
Out of the total universities across India that have featured in this list, there are only four colleges from Jharkhand that have made it to this Ranking.
- XLRI-Xavier School of Management: Rank 9
- Indian Institute of Management Ranchi: Rank 24
- Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines): Rank 44
- Birla Institute of Technology: Rank 77
Top Pharmacy Colleges In Jharkhand
- Birla Institute of Technology: Rank 28
Top Law Colleges In Jharkhand
- National University of Study & Research in Law: Rank 24
Top Architecture and Planning Colleges In Jharkhand
- Birla Institute of Technology: Rank 20
These rankings have become an essential tool for students and parents to gauge the quality of institutions and programs they’re considering. It’s advisable to check the official websites of these colleges and universities for the most up-to-date information on courses, admissions, and rankings. For more details, visit the official website of NIRF.
