By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Top Colleges In Tamil Nadu According to NIRF Ranking 2023: Medical, Dental, Management, Engineering, Pharmacy, Law Universities
Top Colleges In Tamil Nadu: Check NIRF Ranked Medical, Dental, Management, Engineering, Pharmacy, Law Universities
NIRF Ranking 2023: The NIRF ranking stands for the “National Institutional Ranking Framework” ranking. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) released its ranking for the various institutions in the country for different fields. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.
Trending Now
If you are an aspiring medical, engineering, or management candidate and are looking for colleges, take a look at the top JEE, NEET, and MBA Colleges in Tamil Nadu, according to the NIRF Ranking 2023. Read further for the best institution options in Tamil Nadu.
You may like to read
Here is the List of Top Universities in Tamil Nadu
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Rank 7
- Vellore Institute of Technology: Rank 8
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Rank 13
- Anna University: Rank 14
- S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 18
- Bharathiar University: Rank 21
- Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy: Rank 26
- Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education: Rank 29
- Alagappa University: Rank 30
- Bharathidasan University: Rank 41
- University of Madras: Rank 50
- Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 51
- Madurai Kamaraj University: Rank 53
- Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research: Rank 57
- Periyar University: Rank 59
- Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research: Rank 66
- Tamil Nadu Agricultural University: Rank 72
- Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women: Rank 81
- Chettinad Academy of Research and Education: Rank 82
- Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli: Rank 83
- Central University of Tamil Nadu: Rank 89]
- Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute: Rank 92
List of Top Colleges in Tamil Nadu
- Presidency College: Rank 3
- PSGR Krishnammal College for Women: Rank 4
- Loyola College: Rank 7
- Madras Christian College: Rank 16
- Thiagarajar College: Rank 18
- PSG College of Arts and Science: Rank 20
- St. Joseph’s College: Rank 25
- V.O. Chidambaram College: Rank 27
- Kongunadu Arts & Science College: Rank 29
- Sri Krishna Arts and Science College: Rank 33
- Bishop Heber College: Rank 34
- Stella Maris College for Women: Rank 37
- Madras School of Social Work: Rank 39
- Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli: Rank 40
- Sacred Heart College (Autonomous): Rank 42
- Government Arts College: Rank 44
- St.Xavier’s College: Rank 55
- Jamal Mohamed College: Rank 56
- The American College: Rank 58
- Queen Mary`s College: Rank 60
- Alagappa Government Arts College, Karaikudi: Rank 63
- Women`s Christian College: Rank 66
- Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College: Rank 67
- Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science: Rank 71
- Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Arts & Science for Women: Rank 74
- Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars Senthikumara Nadar College: Rank 76
- Guru Nanak College: Rank 82
- Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science: Rank 86
- Nesamony Memorial Christian College: Rank 88
- Dr. S. N. S. Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science: Rank 89
- National College: Rank 90
- Women’s Christian College: Rank 91
- Ethiraj College for Women: Rank 94
- N. G. M. College: Rank 95
- Dr.G.R.Damodaran College of Science: Rank 99
List Top Research Institute in Tamil Nadu
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras: Rank 2
- Vellore Institute of Technology: Rank 11
- Anna University: Rank 13
- National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli: Rank 22
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Rank 32
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Rank 36
- Bharathiar University: Rank 38
- S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 39
- Alagappa University: Rank 43
List Top Engineering Colleges in Tamil Nadu
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras: Rank 1
- National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli: Rank 9
- Vellore Institute of Technology: Rank 11
- Anna University: Rank 13
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Rank 19
- S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 28
- Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy: Rank 34
- Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education: Rank 36
- Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering: Rank 45
- PSG College of Technology: Rank 63
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Rank 64
- Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 66
- Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology: Rank 77
- Rajalakshmi Engineering College: Rank 86
- Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 87
List of Top Management Colleges in Tamil Nadu
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras: Rank 15
- Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli: Rank 22
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Rank 30
- Great Lakes Institute of Management: Rank 31
- National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli: Rank 35
- Anna University: Rank 49
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Rank 71
- Bharathidasan Institute of Management: Rank 86
- PSG College of Technology: Rank 89
- Thiagarajar School of Management: Rank 90
Top Pharmacy Colleges in Tamil Nadu
- JSS College of Pharmacy: Rank 4
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Rank 10
- S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 15
- Annamalai University: Rank 26
- Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research: Rank 36
- VELS Institute of Science Technology & Advanced Studies (Vistas), Chennai: Rank 47
- PSG College of Pharmacy: Rank 61
- College of Pharmacy, Madras Medical College: Rank 74
- Nandha College of Pharmacy: Rank 77
- Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Pharmacy: Rank 97
Top Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu
- Christian Medical College: Rank 3
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Rank 6
- Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital: Rank 11
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Rank 18
- S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 20
- Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research: Rank 21
- PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research: Rank 40
- Chettinad Academy of Research and Education: Rank 48
Top Dental Colleges in Tamil Nadu
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Rank 1
- SRM Dental College: Rank 6
- Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research: Rank 7
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Rank 12
- Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research: Rank 16
- Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute: Rank 23
- Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute: Rank 27
Top Law Colleges in Tamil Nadu
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Rank 11
- Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy: Rank 15
Top Architecture and Planning Colleges in Tamil Nadu
- National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli: Rank 4
- S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 14
- Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute: Rank 27
These rankings have become an essential tool for students and parents to gauge the quality of institutions and programs they’re considering. It’s advisable to check the official websites of these colleges and universities for the most up-to-date information on courses, admissions, and rankings. For more details, visit the official website of NIRF.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.