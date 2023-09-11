Home

Top Colleges In Tamil Nadu According to NIRF Ranking 2023: Medical, Dental, Management, Engineering, Pharmacy, Law Universities

NIRF Ranking 2023: The NIRF ranking stands for the “National Institutional Ranking Framework” ranking. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) released its ranking for the various institutions in the country for different fields. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.

If you are an aspiring medical, engineering, or management candidate and are looking for colleges, take a look at the top JEE, NEET, and MBA Colleges in Tamil Nadu, according to the NIRF Ranking 2023. Read further for the best institution options in Tamil Nadu.

Here is the List of Top Universities in Tamil Nadu

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Rank 7

Vellore Institute of Technology: Rank 8

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Rank 13

Anna University: Rank 14

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 18

Bharathiar University: Rank 21

Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy: Rank 26

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education: Rank 29

Alagappa University: Rank 30

Bharathidasan University: Rank 41

University of Madras: Rank 50

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 51

Madurai Kamaraj University: Rank 53

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research: Rank 57

Periyar University: Rank 59

Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research: Rank 66

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University: Rank 72

Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women: Rank 81

Chettinad Academy of Research and Education: Rank 82

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli: Rank 83

Central University of Tamil Nadu: Rank 89]

Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute: Rank 92

List of Top Colleges in Tamil Nadu

Presidency College: Rank 3

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women: Rank 4

Loyola College: Rank 7

Madras Christian College: Rank 16

Thiagarajar College: Rank 18

PSG College of Arts and Science: Rank 20

St. Joseph’s College: Rank 25

V.O. Chidambaram College: Rank 27

Kongunadu Arts & Science College: Rank 29

Sri Krishna Arts and Science College: Rank 33

Bishop Heber College: Rank 34

Stella Maris College for Women: Rank 37

Madras School of Social Work: Rank 39

Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli: Rank 40

Sacred Heart College (Autonomous): Rank 42

Government Arts College: Rank 44

St.Xavier’s College: Rank 55

Jamal Mohamed College: Rank 56

The American College: Rank 58

Queen Mary`s College: Rank 60

Alagappa Government Arts College, Karaikudi: Rank 63

Women`s Christian College: Rank 66

Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College: Rank 67

Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science: Rank 71

Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Arts & Science for Women: Rank 74

Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars Senthikumara Nadar College: Rank 76

Guru Nanak College: Rank 82

Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science: Rank 86

Nesamony Memorial Christian College: Rank 88

Dr. S. N. S. Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science: Rank 89

National College: Rank 90

Women’s Christian College: Rank 91

Ethiraj College for Women: Rank 94

N. G. M. College: Rank 95

Dr.G.R.Damodaran College of Science: Rank 99

List Top Research Institute in Tamil Nadu

Indian Institute of Technology Madras: Rank 2

Vellore Institute of Technology: Rank 11

Anna University: Rank 13

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli: Rank 22

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Rank 32

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Rank 36

Bharathiar University: Rank 38

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 39

Alagappa University: Rank 43

List Top Engineering Colleges in Tamil Nadu

Indian Institute of Technology Madras: Rank 1

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli: Rank 9

Vellore Institute of Technology: Rank 11

Anna University: Rank 13

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Rank 19

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 28

Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy: Rank 34

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education: Rank 36

Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering: Rank 45

PSG College of Technology: Rank 63

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Rank 64

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 66

Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology: Rank 77

Rajalakshmi Engineering College: Rank 86

Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 87

List of Top Management Colleges in Tamil Nadu

Indian Institute of Technology Madras: Rank 15

Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli: Rank 22

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Rank 30

Great Lakes Institute of Management: Rank 31

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli: Rank 35

Anna University: Rank 49

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Rank 71

Bharathidasan Institute of Management: Rank 86

PSG College of Technology: Rank 89

Thiagarajar School of Management: Rank 90

Top Pharmacy Colleges in Tamil Nadu

JSS College of Pharmacy: Rank 4

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Rank 10

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 15

Annamalai University: Rank 26

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research: Rank 36

VELS Institute of Science Technology & Advanced Studies (Vistas), Chennai: Rank 47

PSG College of Pharmacy: Rank 61

College of Pharmacy, Madras Medical College: Rank 74

Nandha College of Pharmacy: Rank 77

Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Pharmacy: Rank 97

Top Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu

Christian Medical College: Rank 3

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Rank 6

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital: Rank 11

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Rank 18

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 20

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research: Rank 21

PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research: Rank 40

Chettinad Academy of Research and Education: Rank 48

Top Dental Colleges in Tamil Nadu

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Rank 1

SRM Dental College: Rank 6

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research: Rank 7

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Rank 12

Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research: Rank 16

Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute: Rank 23

Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute: Rank 27

Top Law Colleges in Tamil Nadu

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Rank 11

Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy: Rank 15

Top Architecture and Planning Colleges in Tamil Nadu

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli: Rank 4

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology: Rank 14

Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute: Rank 27

These rankings have become an essential tool for students and parents to gauge the quality of institutions and programs they’re considering. It’s advisable to check the official websites of these colleges and universities for the most up-to-date information on courses, admissions, and rankings. For more details, visit the official website of NIRF.

