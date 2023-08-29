Home

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Medical, Management, Engineering Colleges In Maharashtra

Aspiring JEE, NEET or MBA candidates who are looking for good colleges, take a look at the top Medical, Engineering and Management Colleges in Maharashtra, according to the NIRF Ranking 2023..

New Delhi: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) released its ranking for the various institutions in the country for different fields. If you are an aspiring medical, engineering or management candidate and are looking for colleges, take a look at the Top JEE, NEET and MBA Colleges in Maharashtra, according to the NIRF Ranking 2023. Along with the top-ranked colleges of Maharahstra, also understand, the parameters on basis of which NIRF ranks the institutions of the country. Read further for the best institution options in Maharashtra..

NIRF Ranking 2023: What Are The Parameters

If we do not go into the parameters of the specific discipline and take a look at the overall parameters on the basis of which NIRF ranks institutions, it can be divided into five main categories which has it’s own sub-categories. The five categories are Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Peer Perception.

Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR) includes:

Student Strength including Doctoral Students (SS) Faculty-student ratio with emphasis on permanent faculty (FSR) Combined metric for Faculty with PhD (or equivalent) and Experience (FQE) Financial Resources and their Utilisation (FRU)

Research and Professional Practice (RP) includes:

Combined metric for Publications (PU) Combined metric for Quality of Publications (QP) IPR and Patents: Published and Granted (IPR) Footprint of Projects and Professional Practice (FPPP)

Graduation Outcomes (GO) includes:

Metric for University Examinations (GUE) Metric for Number of Ph.D. Students Graduated (GPHD)

Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) includes:

Percentage of Students from Other States/Countries (Region Diversity RD) Percentage of Women (Women Diversity WD) Economically and Socially Challenged Students (ESCS) Facilities for Physically Challenged Students (PCS) Perception (PR) Ranking

Peer Perception includes:

Academic Peers and Employers (PR)

Top Medical Colleges In Maharashtra

Out of the 50 colleges across India that have featured in this list, there are only two colleges from Maharashtra that have made to this Ranking. The two colleges are-

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Wardha

Top Engineering Colleges In Maharashtra

According to the NIRF Ranking 2023 for Engineering Colleges in India, check the top colleges from Maharashtra that have made it to this list.

Indian Institute of Bombay, Mumbai Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune College of Engineering, Pune

Top Management Colleges In Maharashtra

Candidates interested in doing MBA and are looking for management colleges in Maharashtra, take a look at the top colleges from the state, included in the NIRF Ranking 2023.

National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai Principal L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai National Institute of Bank Management, Pune

