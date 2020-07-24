New Delhi: As after lockdown, the mode of higher education will switch more towards online classes, the MHRD has set up a committee, headed by UGC chairman, to explore ways to stop what is commonly called as brain drain — students leaving India to pursue research and higher studies. Also Read - Unhappy Over UGC's Decision to Conduct Final-year Exams, Students Write Online Plea, to be Submitted to PM Modi After 1000 Signatures

Also Read - DU Final Year University Exams 2020: Online Hearing on Online Exam, DU Lawyer's System Crashes

HRD Ministry sets up a committee, under UGC Chairman, to prepare guidelines & measures to ensure that more & more students stay for study in India, and come out with mechanism for increasing intake in well-performing universities. Committee to submit report within a fortnight. Also Read - Aaditya Thackeray-Led Yuva Sena Moves Supreme Court Against UGC's Decision to Conduct Final Year Exams — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

The committee will prepare guidelines and measures to ensure that more and more students stay for study in India, and come out with a mechanism for increasing intake in well-performing universities. The committee will submit its report within a fortnight.

“Mechanisms will be explored for starting multi-disciplinary and innovative programs, facilitating online lectures by eminent faculty abroad, the linkage between academia and industry, facilitate joint degree ventures and lateral entry to higher education institutes in India,” UGC said.