‘Totally Baseless And Incorrect’: CBSE Issues Clarification on Viral Class 9 Textbook ‘Dating And Relationships’ Chapter

After much discussion about the Class 9 textbook chapter on “Dating and Relationships,” the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially issued a statement on its Twitter account. Calling it baseless and incorrect, CBSE said, “A section of media is wrongly attributing a book to be a publication of CBSE containing objectionable material on dating and relationships according to the reports. This is totally baseless and incorrect.”

The contents of the chapter which are going viral on Social Media are in fact from a book titled A Guide to Self Awareness and Empowerment written by Gagan Deep Kaur and Published by G.Ram Books(P) Ltd. Educational Publishers. The CBSE neither publishes any books nor recommends books of any private publishers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.