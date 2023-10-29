Home

Totally Illegal: Manipur Govt on Students’ Body Move to Declare Friday’s As Public Holiday

The Manipur government has termed the notice issued by the Churachandpur-based Joint Student's Body calling for a declaration of every Friday as a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in the southern district as "totally illegal".

Imphal: The Manipur government has termed the notice issued by the Churachandpur-based Joint Student’s Body calling for a declaration of every Friday as a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in the southern district as “totally illegal”. “Deliberate attempt of renaming institutions and places had been made along with public declaration for adoption of resolution for observing every Friday as a holiday by institutions of Government of Manipur including the offices of DCs/ SPs/ ZEO/ADCs/govt school and colleges in the town of Churachandpur which is totally illegal…,” a statement issued by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi on October 27 stated, PTI reported.

It further stated the state government has taken up necessary preventive and precautionary measures along with robust mechanisms to avoid any untoward incident. The statement said any such act of spreading a message and public notice poses a threat to communal harmony, peaceful co-existence, and internal and national security and is viewed seriously by the state government. Later, it t appealed to the public and urged them not to place their trust in unlawfully generated posts and to refrain from engaging in any form of unwarranted actions or violence.

Earlier the JSB in a statement on October 26 said “We are committed to the continuation and improvement of an education-friendly environment in our living space, even in this difficult times. In order to make the government hear…, the JSB had adopted a resolution on August 18… for all institutions of Government of Manipur starting from DC/SP… to observe Friday as a holiday.”

Friday Holiday in Schools – Past Event

In a similar case, In July, the weekly holiday in more than 100 government-run schools in the Muslim-dominated areas in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district was changed to Friday from Sunday apparently without any permission from the authorities. The revelation — to which Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto took a strong exception — came after an investigation was initiated into the matter, following which it was learnt that a similar trend was being followed in some Muslim-dominated areas in Palamu and Pakur districts as well, IANS reported. In fact, the teachers of these schools also take week-offs on Friday instead of Sunday. However, the education department of the state government seemed clueless about it.

(With Agencies Inputs)

