TPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment: Apply Till September 11 At tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Applicants will be shortlisted for the position of Agriculture Officer on the basis of a written examination, that will be followed by an interview.

TPSC Agriculture Officer recruitment.

Those who wish to apply for the post of Agriculture Officer in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare can register for the online examination to be held by the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC). The application will be accepted only till today, September 11. Candidates can apply for the position at the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in. The application window will remain open till 5:30 PM today. The online test for the Agriculture Officer post is slated to take place on December 2 this year.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination, followed by an interview or personality test. The latest recruitment drive by the Tripura Public Service Commission will be filling a total of 60 Agriculture Officers, TAFS, Gr-I, and Group-B Gazetted under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

What Is The Eligibility Criteria For TPSC Agriculture Officer?

Applicants below the age of 40 years as on September 11, 2023, can apply for the vacancy. The upper age limit has been relaxed by 5 years for the SC/ ST candidates.

In order to be considered eligible, a candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture from a recognised university/institute. Additionally, knowledge of the agro-climatic condition of Tripura and Bengali or Kokborok language will be highly desirable.

What Is The Application Fee For TPSC Agriculture Officer?

Candidates from the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 350, whereas Rs 250 will be paid by SC/ST/BPL and Physically Handicapped candidates.

How To Apply For TPSC’s Latest Recruitment Drive?

Candidates can apply for the post of TPSC Agriculture Officer by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of Tripura Public Service Commission at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Step 2

As you reach the homepage, click on the ‘Online Applications’ tab

Step 3

Next, click on ‘Agriculture Officer, TAFS, Gr-I, (Group-B Gazetted)’ under the Department of Agriculture & Farmers/ Welfare, Government of Tripura

Step 4

After that, click on the apply link and fill out the application form

Step 5

Upload the necessary documents as mentioned in the form, pay the application fee according to the category you fall in, and hit the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6

Download the form, and do not forget to take a printout for future reference

Candidates can also directly apply for the post of Agriculture Officer here.

If a candidate wishes to garner any further details, they can visit the official website at https://tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

