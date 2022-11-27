TPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 200 Junior Engineer Posts at tpsc.tripura.gov.in Till Dec 26. Details Inside

TPSC Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at tpsc.tripura.gov.in till December 26.

TPSC Recruitment 2022: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Engineer, TES, Gr-V(A) Degree (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical), Group-B Gazetted and Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(B), Diploma (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) Group-C Non-Gazetted under Public Works Department through the Combined Competitive Examination Rules-2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at tpsc.tripura.gov.in till December 26. A total of 200 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details on the TPSC Recruitment process, please scroll down.

TPSC Junior Engineers Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date to apply: December 26, 2022

TPSC Junior Engineers Vacancy

Name of the posts and number of vacancies

Junior Engineers, TES Gr.-V(A) Civil: 88 posts

Junior Engineers, TES Gr.-V(A) Mechanical: 06 posts

Junior Engineers, TES Gr.-V(A) Electrical: 06 posts

Junior Engineers, TES, Gr-V(B) Civil: 88 posts

Junior Engineers, TES, Gr-V(B) Mechanical: 06 posts

Junior Engineers, TES, Gr-V(B) Electrical: 06 posts

TPSC Junior Engineers Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification: Junior Engineer, Grade-V(A) Degree: A candidate must have at least a Degree in an appropriate branch of engineering from a recognized University or its equivalent academic qualification.

A candidate must have at least a Degree in an appropriate branch of engineering from a recognized University or its equivalent academic qualification. Educational Qualification: Junior Engineer, Grade-V(B), Diploma: A candidate must have a Diploma in an appropriate branch of engineering or its equivalent academic qualification from a recognized institution. TPSC Junior Engineers Selection Process The examination shall have the following three parts namely: i) Preliminary Examination, Main (written) Examination, Interview-cum-Personality Test. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the detailed notification shared below: Download TPSC Junior Engineers Job Notification TPSC Junior Engineers Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before December 26, 2022, through the official website —tpsc.tripura.gov.in. For more details, refer to the official notification shared above.