TPSC Recruitment Drive 2023: Apply For Veterinary Officer posts at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

The application window for the TPSC Veterinary Officer will open from September 30 this year and will remain active till November 14 up to 5.30 PM.

TPSC vacancy for Veterinary Office.

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has announced several openings for the position of Veterinary Officer under the Animal Resources Development Department. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in. The registration process for the latest recruitment drive by the Tripura Public Service Commission is expected to commence on September 30 this year. Candidates will be able to register for the Veterinary Officer post till November 14. The application window will remain open up to 5:30 PM. The latest recruitment drive by the Tripura government wishes to fill a total of 67 vacancies.

What Is The Eligibility Criteria For TPSC’s Veterinary Officer?

Shifting our focus on the eligibility criteria for TPSC’s Veterinary Officer, candidates must not be above the age of 40 years as of November 14, 2023. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for the reserved category candidates such as SC and ST.

As far as the educational qualification is concerned, an applicant would be found eligible only if they hold a degree in Veterinary Science from a recognised university.

What Is The Application Fee For TPSC’s Veterinary Officer?

Talking about the application fee, candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 350. On the other hand, the ST, SC, and BPL card holders, along with the Physically Handicapped candidates will have to shell out a total of Rs 250.

Selection Process For TPSC’s Veterinary Officer?

Candidates will be recruited for the post of Veterinary Officer in the Tripura Public Service Commission on the basis of a written examination, and a personal interview or a personality test. While the test will hold a total of 170 marks, the interview will carry 30 marks. The written test will include MCQ-type questions. There will also be a negative marking of 1/4 of the marks of the question in case of a wrong answer.

In order to garner any more details, applicants are advised to check out the official notification by the Tripura Public Service Commission here.

They may also go to the official website of TPSC at https://tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

