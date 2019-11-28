TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2019: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released a notification for the direct recruitment of candidates to the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions. Candidates can check the official notification on trb.tn.nic.in.

Around 1060 seats are vacant for the post of lecturers in Govt Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions, stated a report.

Here’s How to Check Recruitment Notification For TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website i.e. trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Direct Recruitment of Lecturers (Engineering/Non-Engineering).’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Read the notification carefully. Take a print out of the same for future use.