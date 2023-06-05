ZEE Sites

  • Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023 LIVE: TBSE Madhyamik, Higher Secondary Result At tbse.tripura.gov.in Today; Date, Time, Direct Link
TBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on TBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Updated: June 5, 2023 8:39 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

TBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to declare the result for the Tripura Board Class 10th and Class 12th examinations today, June 5, 2023. All those students who have appeared for the examination can download their TBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 at – tbse.tripura.gov.in. To access the Maharashtra Board 10th results 2023, a student needs to enter his/her roll number on the result link. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on TBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 9:43 AM IST

    Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023 LIVE: How to Check TBSE Madhyamik Pariksha, 12th Result

    STEP 1: Visit the official website – tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

    STEP 2: On the homepage, look for the link that reads, ‘ Download Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2023’.

    STEP 3: Enter the candidate’s registration number and roll number and click on the submit option.

    STEP 4: The Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023 will appear on the screen.

    STEP 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

  • 8:42 AM IST

    Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023 LIVE: Details Mentioned on TBSE Madhyamik, Higher Secondary Marksheet

    Name of candidate

    Roll number of candidate

    Marks in each subject

    Total marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status of candidate

  • 8:41 AM IST

    Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023 LIVE: Official Website to Check TBSE Madhyamik Pariksha, Higher Secondary Result

    tbse.tripura.gov.in
    tripuraresults nic

    tbresults.tripura.gov.in
    tbse.in
    results.nic.in

  • 8:40 AM IST

    Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023 LIVE: TBSE Madhyamik, Higher Secondary Result Expected Date And Time


    The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to declare the result for the Tripura Board Class 10th and Class 12th examinations today, June 5, 2023.


    TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result Expected Date And Time: June 5, 2023
    TBSE Madhyamik Class 12th Result Expected Date And Time: June 5, 2023

