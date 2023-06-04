Home

Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023 LIVE: TBSE Madhyamik Pariksha, 12th Result at tbse.tripura.gov.in Soon

live

TBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 LIVE: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to announce the result for the Tripura Board Class 10th and Class 12th examinations soon. Students can download their TBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 by visiting the official website – tbse.tripura.gov.in. Media reports suggest that Madhyamik TBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 is expected to be announced on June 5, 2023, at 12:30 pm through a press conference. However, the date is tentative. To access the Maharashtra Board 10th results 2023, a student needs to enter his/her roll number on the result link. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on TBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

