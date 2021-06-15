Tripura Board Exam 2021: Amid rising demand to cancel the TBSE Class 10 and Class 10 board examinations, the Tripura government on Tuesday made a big announcement. As per reports, the decision on Tripura Board Exam 2021 is likely to be taken after the announcement of the CBSE class 12 evaluation criteria. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021: 5 Key Updates Students Should NOT Miss

As per a local daily, State Education Minister, Ratan Lal Nath said, "We can't say anything final on conducting Class 10 and 12 board examinations till we get the nod from the health department. We will wait for another week to see the CBSE's evaluation system." He further added that the decision on Tripura Board Exam 2021 is likely to be announced on June 21, 2021.

On June 14, the minister also took to Twitter and wrote, "Chaired the Review Committee Meeting for discussion on the feasibility of conducting Board Examinations under TBSE (Both Madhyamik & HS, 2021) amidst this prevailing COVID Situation at Secretariat."

