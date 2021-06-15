Tripura Board Exam 2021: Amid rising demand to cancel the TBSE Class 10 and Class 10 board examinations, the Tripura government on Tuesday made a big announcement. As per reports, the decision on Tripura Board Exam 2021 is likely to be taken after the announcement of the CBSE class 12 evaluation criteria. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021: 5 Key Updates Students Should NOT Miss
As per a local daily, State Education Minister, Ratan Lal Nath said, “We can’t say anything final on conducting Class 10 and 12 board examinations till we get the nod from the health department. We will wait for another week to see the CBSE’s evaluation system.” He further added that the decision on Tripura Board Exam 2021 is likely to be announced on June 21, 2021. Also Read - CTET July 2021: Will CBSE Postpone Teacher's Eligibility Test Due to COVID? BIG Updates For Candidates Here
On June 14, the minister also took to Twitter and wrote, “Chaired the Review Committee Meeting for discussion on the feasibility of conducting Board Examinations under TBSE (Both Madhyamik & HS, 2021) amidst this prevailing COVID Situation at Secretariat.” Also Read - Cancel State Board Exams 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On June 17 | Deets Inside
Here Are Some Key Updates The Students Should Not Miss:
- The decision on Tripura Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination is likely to be taken on June 21, 2021.
- The Tripura Board of Secondary Education president, Dr Bhabatosh Saha, mentioned that TBSE Class 10, 12 exams this year would include only 70 per cent of the syllabus
- The Tripura government is likely to wait for the CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria announcement to decide TBSE Class 10, 12 exams.
- The Tripura Board has postponed the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2021 examination.
- After the central education boards, NIOS scrapped their exam as well following by several states like Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra have cancelled their board examinations.