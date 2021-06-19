Tripura Board Exams 2021: Tripura government has cancelled the Class 10th & Class 12th exams of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, reports news agency ANI. Also Read - 3rd Wave of COVID-19 Definitely Underway in UK, Says Vaccine Expert

However, if any student is not satisfied with the results, they can appear in the exam when the situation is conducive, says State Education Minister Ratanlal Nath.

