Top Recommended Stories
Tripura Board Exams 2023: TBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 Out at tbse.tripura.gov.in; Schedule, Exam Timing Here
TBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: Students can download the TBSE board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at tbse.tripura.gov.in
TBSE Tripura Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. Students can download the TBSE board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at tbse.tripura.gov.in. As per the TBSE board timetable 2023 PDF, the TBSE Madhyamik or Class 10th board exams 2023 will be conducted from March 16. The TBSE Higher Secondary or Class 12 final exams will be held from March 15 to April 19, 2023.
Also Read:
HOW TO DOWNLOAD TBSE TRIPURA Class 10, 12 EXAM SCHEDULE?
- Visit the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tbse.tripura.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘TBSE Madhyamik & HS Exam Schedule-2023’ section. The link will be available in the What’s New Section.
- The TBSE exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.
- Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.
- Download it and take the printout of it for future use.
DOWNLOAD TRIPURA BOARD TBSE CLASS 10, 12 SCHEDULE PDF
Check TBSE Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10) Exam Datesheet 2023
Madhyamik Pariksha(Secondary Examination)-2023 Class -X Datesheet (New Syllabus)
|Date of Examination
|Name of Subject
|Check Exam Time
|March 16, 2023
|English
|12 PM to 3:15 PM
|March 18, 2023
|Language 1 Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo
|12 PM to 3: 15 PM
|March 21, 2023
|Social Science (History, Political Science)
|12 PM to 1:30 PM
|Social Science (Economics and Geography)
|1:30 PM to 3:15 PM
|March 23, 2023
|Science (Biology)
|12 PM to 1 PM
|Science (Physics and Chemistry)
|1 PM to 3:15 PM
|March 28, 2023
|Mathematics (Basic and Standard)
|12 PM to 3: 13 PM
|April 18, 2023
|Optional 6th subject (Language/Vocational)
|12 PM to 2:15 PM
TBSE Class 12 date sheet 2023
Higher Secondary(+2 Stage)Examination -2023 Class- XII Datesheet: New Syllabus
|Date of Examination
|Name of Subject
|Check Exam Timing
|March 15, 2023
|English
|12 PM to 3:15 PM
|March 17, 2023
|Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo
|March 20, 2023
|Chemistry, Political science, Sociology
|March 22, 2023
|Business studies, Education, Physics
|March 24, 2023
|Accountancy, Biology, History
|March 27, 2023
|Mathematics, Philosophy
|March 29, 2023
|Economics
|April 1, 2023
|Psychology
|April 3, 2023
|Geography
|April 5, 2023
|Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic
|April 17, 2023
|Computer science and Music
|April 19, 2023
|Sixth subject (Vocational)
|12 PM to 1:45 PM
The date sheet has also been released for Higher Secondary (+2 Stage) Examination -2023 Class- XII Marrasa Fazil Arts Stream, and Madrasa Fazil Theology stream. For more updates, check the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.