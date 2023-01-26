Home

Tripura Board Exams 2023: TBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 Out at tbse.tripura.gov.in; Schedule, Exam Timing Here

TBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: Students can download the TBSE board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at tbse.tripura.gov.in

The TBSE Higher Secondary or Class 12 final exams will be held from March 15 to April 19, 2023.

TBSE Tripura Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. Students can download the TBSE board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at tbse.tripura.gov.in. As per the TBSE board timetable 2023 PDF, the TBSE Madhyamik or Class 10th board exams 2023 will be conducted from March 16. The TBSE Higher Secondary or Class 12 final exams will be held from March 15 to April 19, 2023.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD TBSE TRIPURA Class 10, 12 EXAM SCHEDULE?

Visit the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tbse.tripura.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘TBSE Madhyamik & HS Exam Schedule-2023’ section. The link will be available in the What’s New Section.

The TBSE exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

Check TBSE Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10) Exam Datesheet 2023

Madhyamik Pariksha(Secondary Examination)-2023 Class -X Datesheet (New Syllabus)

Date of Examination Name of Subject Check Exam Time March 16, 2023 English 12 PM to 3:15 PM March 18, 2023 Language 1 Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo 12 PM to 3: 15 PM March 21, 2023 Social Science (History, Political Science) 12 PM to 1:30 PM Social Science (Economics and Geography) 1:30 PM to 3:15 PM March 23, 2023 Science (Biology) 12 PM to 1 PM Science (Physics and Chemistry) 1 PM to 3:15 PM March 28, 2023 Mathematics (Basic and Standard) 12 PM to 3: 13 PM April 18, 2023 Optional 6th subject (Language/Vocational) 12 PM to 2:15 PM

TBSE Class 12 date sheet 2023

Higher Secondary(+2 Stage)Examination -2023 Class- XII Datesheet: New Syllabus

Date of Examination

Name of Subject Check Exam Timing March 15, 2023 English 12 PM to 3:15 PM March 17, 2023 Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo March 20, 2023 Chemistry, Political science, Sociology March 22, 2023 Business studies, Education, Physics March 24, 2023 Accountancy, Biology, History March 27, 2023 Mathematics, Philosophy March 29, 2023 Economics April 1, 2023 Psychology April 3, 2023 Geography April 5, 2023 Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic April 17, 2023 Computer science and Music April 19, 2023 Sixth subject (Vocational) 12 PM to 1:45 PM The date sheet has also been released for Higher Secondary (+2 Stage) Examination -2023 Class- XII Marrasa Fazil Arts Stream, and Madrasa Fazil Theology stream. For more updates, check the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).