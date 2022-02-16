TBJEE 2022: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination(TBJEE 2022) has started the online registration process for Tripura JEE 2022 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can register for Tripura JEE 2022 exam by visiting the official website – tbjee.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the online registration process will end on March 2, 2022. The TBJEE exam will be held on April 27, 2022.Also Read - IIT JAM 2022 Question Paper Released on jam.iitr.ac.in; Download Via Direct Link Given Here

TBJEE 2022: Check Important Dates

TBJEE registrations begin: February 16, 2022

The online registration process will end on: March 2, 2022

The TBJEE 2022 exam will be held on: April 27, 2022

Step by step guide to complete the TBJEE 2022 Application Process

Visit the official website of Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination, tbjee.nic.in .

. Click on the link that reads, ” Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2022‘ ‘ available on the homepage.

‘ available on the homepage. You will be directed to a new webpage.

New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” New Candidate Registration ” option.

” option. Now enter the registration details such as name, email id, mobile number, date of birth, and password.

After the registration process is complete, log in again by providing the details.

Complete the online application form.

Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.

After completing successful payment, the candidate can Print their Acknowledgment by clicking on the “Print Acknowledgment” Button

Save, Download and take a printout of the TBJEE 2022 application form.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link to apply for the TBJEE 2022 application form.