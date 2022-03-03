Tripura TJEE 2022 Registration Deadline Extended: Candidates in Tripura preparing for JEE 2022, here comes a big update for you. The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) on Thursday extended the registration deadline for engineering entrance exam – TJEE 2022. As per the new updates, the registration date for TJEE has been extended till March 7, 2022. Earlier, the deadline for registration was March 2.Also Read - TBJEE 2022: Registration Date Extended Till March 7; Here's How to Apply

Candidates who like to apply for the Tripura JEE 2022 exam can register themselves on the official website– tbjee.nic.in.

The candidates must note that they will have to pay a mandatory application/examination fee while applying for TBJEE 2022. For male candidates, the registration fee is Rs 550, and for SC/ST male candidates, the registration fee is Rs 450.

Female and BPL (male and female) candidates will pay a registration fee of Rs 350. The payment can be made through a debit card, credit card, or net banking, as per the guidelines issued earlier.

Tripura TJEE 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – tbjee.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2022’ link.

Enter your login credentials.

Start filling the application form and upload all the necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite exam fee for the TJEE application form.

After submitting the form, take a print of it for future references.

Notably, the Tripura JEE exam 2022 is being conducted for admission to Engineering Degree Colleges, Medical Colleges, and other professional degree courses. TBJEE 2022 exam will be conducted in 3 sessions for all candidates on April 27.