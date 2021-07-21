TBSE Exams 2021: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has decided to cancel the Tripura Madhyamik and HS Exam 2021 for private and compartmental students. TBSE has released an official notice which reads “Tripura Board has cancelled the exams for Continuing, Compartmental, External & External Compartmental students.” The candidates must note that the board has released an alternative evaluation and marks tabulation policy for these students. The TBSE private and compartmental candidates can check the alternative assessment policy on the official website i.e. tbse.triprua.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Private, Compartment Exams: Request Made To Education Minister To Issue Results Based On Internal Assessment

TBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2021 Evaluation Criteria for Private Candidates

Tripura Board has released the alternative evaluation policy for different types of candidates separately. The board has notified for Continuing Candidates, Compartmental/External Compartmental Candidate, External Candidate separately for both Madhyamik and HSC +2 stage students.

For Madhyamik / Class 10 Candidates

Continuing Candidates:

The marks of the 3 (three) highest performing subjects (theory portion) in the last appeared Madhyamik Exam, as Regularl Continuing candidate, will be carried forward in the theory portion of the respective subjects; and the average of these 3 (three) highest marks will be awarded in the remaining 2 (two) subjects. If a candidate is fully absent/has given exam in l(one) subject in his/her first appearing year as Regular candidate in the year 2018/ 2019/2020, and he/she has not appeared in any subsequent examinations, he/she will have to appear in the Madhyamik Exam, conducted by TBSE, when the situation will become conducive to hold the said exam. If a candidate is partially absent in his/her last appearing year but has given exam in at least 2(two) subjects as Regular/Continuing candidate, the average marks of 2 (two) highest performing subjects (theory portion) in the last appeared Madhyamik Exam, as Regular/Continuing candidate will be awarded in the theory portion of all remaining subjects.

Compartmental /External Compartmental Candidate:

The average marks of highest 3 (three) subjects in his/her last appeared Madhyamik Examination will be awarded in the compartmental subject(s).

External Candidate:

All External Candidates (A & B) were instructed to sit in the Pre- Board Exams of Class X and the schools were instructed to take their Pre-Board Exam out of 100 marks in each subject.

The highest marks obtained among the three performing subjects of PreBoard Exam of Class X conducted by the Directorate of Secondary Education, will be awarded in the two non-performing subjects. If any External candidate (A & B) has not appeared in any of the three subjects (Language-I, Science & Social Science) of Pre-Board Exam of Class X, conducted by the Directorate of Secondary Education, he/she will have to appear in the Madhyamik Exam, which will be conducted by TBSE when the situation becomes conducive.

H.S. (+2 Stage), 2021

Continuing Candidates:

The highest marks in Elective Subject (theory portion) obtained in the last performing H.S. (+2 Stage) Exam will be awarded in all the subjects in the theory portion. If a candidate is fully absent in his/her first appearing year/has not given examination even in a single Elective subject as Regular candidate in the year 2018/2019/2020, and he/she has not appeared in any subsequent examinations, he/she will have to appear in the H.S (+2 Stage) Exam, conducted by TBSE, when the situation will become conducive to hold the said exam. If a candidate is partially absent in his/her last appearing year as Regular/Continuing candidate, the highest marks in Elective subject (theory portion) in the last appeared H.S. (+2 Stage) Exam, as Regular/Continuing candidate will be awarded in the theory portion of all subjects. If the candidate has not appeared in any Elective subject examination, he/she will have to appear in the H.S. (+2 stage) Exam conducted by TBSE, when the situation will become conducive to hold the said exam.

Compartmental /External Compartmental Candidate:

The average marks of highest 3 (three) subjects in his/her last appeared H.S. (+2 Stage) Exam will be awarded in the compartmental subj ect(s).. (c) External Candidate:

All Extemal Candidates (A & B) were instructed to sit in the Pre- Board Exams of Class XII and the schools were instructed to take their Pre-Board Exam out of 100 marks in each subject.