Tripura JEE 2022: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination(TBJEE) has started the registration process for TBJEE Counselling 2022 today, August 3, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the same through the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in. As per the notification, the last date to apply for the counselling process is till August 10, 2022.

The Board will conduct online counselling of the qualified/ eligible candidates through National Informatics Centre (NIC) for admission into the different Professional Degree Courses inside and outside colleges/ institutions of Tripura on the basis of seats received from the line departments.

Important Dates to Remember

Registration for online counseling begins: August 03

Registration for online counseling ends August 10, 2022.

A step-by-step guide to Complete the TBJEE 2022 Counseling Process

Visit the official website of the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination, tbjee.nic.in .

. Register yourself on the portal by using their old User ID/ Registration no (available in Admit card also) and Password.

Log in again and fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees and click on submit option.

Your TBJEE Counselling registration will be completed.

Download it and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After Registration candidate must fill up his/her choice to get a seat according to merit. The details of Seat Matrix, Dates for Choice filling, and other programme schedules related to online counselling will be announced shortly. No candidate will be considered for allotment of any seat unless he/she registered and refrain from choice filling for online counselling.