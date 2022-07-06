TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Tripura 10th 12th result 2022 on July 6, 2022, at 12 noon during a press conference. The Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2022 link will be activated at 12:30 pm on the official websites – tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in 2022 results. Once the results are declared, students can check their Tripura Madhyamik (10th) and HS (12th) results 2022 by using their roll numbers (mentioned on the admit card) and date of birth.

Tripura Board held the TBSE Madhyamik Term 2 exams between April 18 and May 6, 2022. The TBSE HS Term 2 exams were originally scheduled to take place from April 25, 2022 to May 23, 2022, but were postponed and then conducted from May 2 to June 1, 2022.

Live Updates

  • 12:29 PM IST

    TBSE Board Class 10, 12th Results 2022 LIVE: The links to check Tripura 10th, 12th Results 2022 have been activated on the official website. Students can check their results by clicking on the below links

    Direct link for TBSE 10th Result 2022

    Direct link for TBSE 12th Result 2022

  • 12:21 PM IST

    TBSE Board Class 10, 12th Results 2022 DECLARED: The Tripura Board has announced the results for class 10th and class 12th. Students can check their results on the official website now.

  • 12:15 PM IST

    TBSE Board Class 10, 12th Results 2022 LIVE: Last year’s pass percentage

    Science- 79.52
    Commerce- 78.56
    Arts- 89.85

  • 12:14 PM IST

    TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: How to Check Tripura Board Results Via SMS

    Type TBSERoll number
    Send it to 7738299899
    The TBSE result 2022 term 2 class 10 will be sent on the same mobile number.

  • 12:10 PM IST

    TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Here’s How to check TBSE Board Result 2022

    Step 1 – Visit the official website – tripuraresults.nic.in
    Step 2 – Click on TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 or TBSE HS Result 2022 link on the homepage.

    Step 3 – Key in the login details.

    Step 4 – Tripura result will appear on the screen.

    Step 5 – Download the result score card and take a printout of the same.