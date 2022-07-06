TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Tripura 10th 12th result 2022 on July 6, 2022, at 12 noon during a press conference. The Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2022 link will be activated at 12:30 pm on the official websites – tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in 2022 results. Once the results are declared, students can check their Tripura Madhyamik (10th) and HS (12th) results 2022 by using their roll numbers (mentioned on the admit card) and date of birth.

Tripura Board held the TBSE Madhyamik Term 2 exams between April 18 and May 6, 2022. The TBSE HS Term 2 exams were originally scheduled to take place from April 25, 2022 to May 23, 2022, but were postponed and then conducted from May 2 to June 1, 2022.

Follow LIVE Updates on TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022