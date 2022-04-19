TBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 Revised Datesheet: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education(TBSE) has released the revised date sheet for the TBSE Class 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022. According to the new timetable, the TBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 will begin from May 2, 2022. One can check the revised schedule from the official website of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in.Also Read - CMAT 2022 Provisional Answer Key Released on cmat.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Steps to Download Here
The TBSE Class 12 Term 2 exam is scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon and end at 1:45 PM. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the exam schedule in a table form.
|Date of Exam
|Name of the Subject
|May 2, 2022
|English
|May 5, 2022
|Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo
|May 7, 2022
|Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology
|May 10, 2022
|Business Studies, Education, Physics
|May 12, 2022
|Accountancy, Biology, History
|May 17, 2022
|Mathematics, Philosophy
|May 19, 2022
|Economics
|May 21, 2022
|Psychology
|May 23, 2022
|Geography
|May 25, 2022
|Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic
|May 27, 2022
|Music
|June 1, 2022
|Computer Science
TBSE 12th Term 2 Exams- Date Sheet 2022 – Madrassa Fazil Arts
|Date of Exam
|Name of the Subject
|May 2, 2022
|English
|May 5, 2022
|Bengali
|May 7, 2022
|Political Science
|May 10, 2022
|Education
|May 12, 2022
|History
|May 17, 2022
|Philosophy
|May 19, 2022
|Economics
|May 25, 2022
|Arabic
TBSE 12th Term 2 Exams- Date Sheet 2022 – Madrassa Fazil Theology
|Date of Exam
|Name of the Subject
|May 2, 2022
|English
|May 5, 2022
|Bengali
|May 7, 2022
|Islamic Studies
|May 10, 2022
|Islamic History
|May 12, 2022
|Theology
|May 25, 2022
|Arabic
TBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 Revised Datesheet: Here’s How to Download
Candidates are also advised to download the exam schedule by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tbse.tripura.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the notification link that reads, “Revised date sheet for H.S( +2 Stage ) Term-II Examination 2021-2022.”
- A new pdf will open.
- Save, Download the Revised date sheet and take a printout of it for future reference.