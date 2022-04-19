TBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 Revised Datesheet: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education(TBSE) has released the revised date sheet for the TBSE Class 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022. According to the new timetable, the TBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 will begin from May 2, 2022. One can check the revised schedule from the official website of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in.Also Read - CMAT 2022 Provisional Answer Key Released on cmat.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

The TBSE Class 12 Term 2 exam is scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon and end at 1:45 PM. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the exam schedule in a table form.

Date of Exam Name of the Subject May 2, 2022 English May 5, 2022 Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo May 7, 2022 Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology May 10, 2022 Business Studies, Education, Physics May 12, 2022 Accountancy, Biology, History May 17, 2022 Mathematics, Philosophy May 19, 2022 Economics May 21, 2022 Psychology May 23, 2022 Geography May 25, 2022 Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic May 27, 2022 Music June 1, 2022 Computer Science

TBSE 12th Term 2 Exams- Date Sheet 2022 – Madrassa Fazil Arts