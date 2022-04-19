TBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 Revised Datesheet: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education(TBSE) has released the revised date sheet for the TBSE Class 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022. According to the new timetable, the TBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 will begin from May 2, 2022. One can check the revised schedule from the official website of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in.Also Read - CMAT 2022 Provisional Answer Key Released on cmat.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

The TBSE Class 12 Term 2 exam is scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon and end at 1:45 PM. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the exam schedule in a table form. Also Read - DSSSB Admit Card 2022 Out For Jr Clerk, Personal Assistant PET/Skill Test; Here's How to Download

Date of ExamName of the Subject
May 2, 2022English
May 5, 2022Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo
May 7, 2022Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology
May 10, 2022Business Studies, Education, Physics
May 12, 2022Accountancy, Biology, History
May 17, 2022Mathematics, Philosophy
May 19, 2022Economics
May 21, 2022Psychology
May 23, 2022Geography
May 25, 2022Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic
May 27, 2022Music
June 1, 2022Computer Science

TBSE 12th Term 2 Exams- Date Sheet 2022 – Madrassa Fazil Arts

Date of ExamName of the Subject
May 2, 2022English
May 5, 2022Bengali
May 7, 2022Political Science
May 10, 2022Education
May 12, 2022History
May 17, 2022Philosophy
May 19, 2022Economics
May 25, 2022Arabic

TBSE 12th Term 2 Exams- Date Sheet 2022 – Madrassa Fazil Theology

Date of ExamName of the Subject
May 2, 2022English
May 5, 2022Bengali
May 7, 2022Islamic Studies
May 10, 2022Islamic History
May 12, 2022Theology
May 25, 2022Arabic

TBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 Revised Datesheet: Here’s How to Download

Candidates are also advised to download the exam schedule by following the steps given below. Also Read - IndBank Recruitment 2022: Applications For 73 Posts Begins at indbankonline.com; Graduates Can Apply

  • Visit the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tbse.tripura.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the notification link that reads, “Revised date sheet for H.S( +2 Stage ) Term-II Examination 2021-2022.”
  • A new pdf will open.
  • Save, Download the Revised date sheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

TBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 Revised Datesheet: Download Here