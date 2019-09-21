Tripura TET Admit Card 2019| Aspirants looking for Tripura TET Admit Card 2019 must feel joyful now as the Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT) on Saturday released the admit card of Tripura TET 2019.

Aspirants can start downloading it now as the last date to download Tripura TET Admit Card 2019 is September 29. In order to download the Tripura TET Admit Card 2019, candidates need to visit the official website – trb.tripura.gov.in.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam are eligible to receive the Tripura TET Admit Card 2019. To get it, candidates will have to enter their registration number and password to in the proper place on the official website. The Tripura TET Paper-I 2019 is scheduled to be held on October 26, while Paper-II will be held on October 26 in the offline mode.

How to Download Tripura TET Admit Card 2019?

To download the Tripura TET Admit Card 2019, candidates must visit the official website. Then they should click on the ‘Apply Online’ button at the bottom of the home page. There comes a select option and they need to click on the ‘Click Here for T-TET-2019’. Then they need to enter their registration number and password in the login window. After that they will be able to download and print the admit card for their reference.

While appearing for the exam, candidates need to carry their Tripura TET admit cards to the exam hall, failing of which they will not be able to enter the hall.

Apart from the admit card, they also need to carry a proof of identity such as Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card or Aadhaar Card.