Tripura TET Result 2019: The Teacher’s Recruitment Board in Tripura (TRBT) on Tuesday announced the results for Tripura Teacher’s Eligibility Test (T-TET) 2019 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the same by visiting the Board’s website – trb.tripura.gov.in.

The TRB Tripura has declared the provisional results for both, Paper I and Paper II. Candidates simply have to login to the official website and check their scores, along with their respective OMR answer sheets.

Scrutiny over documents for shortlisted candidates in Tripura TET 2019 exams will begin on December 16 and go on till December 20, the Board said in its notification. Shortlisted candidates are advised to keep their original documents along with a set of self-attested copy handy for the same reason.

Follow the steps to check your Tripura TET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tripura TRB, i.e., trb.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the flash links for ‘Provisional Result T-TET-2019 Paper-I’ or ‘Provisional Result T-TET-2019 Paper-II’

Step 3: A PDF File will appear with the list of shortlisted candidates.

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

The Board has also released the Schedule for Scrutiny of Certificates for the candidates qualified in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (T-TET) 2019. Candidates can check the detailed schedule for the scrutiny of certificates by clicking on the link. The verification will be held at the venue of Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura in Shiksha Bhavan, Agartala.