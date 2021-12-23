Tripura TET Result 2021: The Tripura Teachers Recruitment Board on Thursday declared the Tripura Teacher Eligibility Test Result (TET Result 2021) on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website of the Board, trb.tripura.gov.in. Note, the Board has released the results for Tripura TET Paper-I and Paper-II exams.Also Read - Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 247 Clerk Posts on bombayhighcourt.nic.in |Application Begins From Today

The Board conducted the Paper-I exam on September 26, 2021, whereas the Paper-II exam was held on October 3, 2021. For the convenience of the students, we have listed down the steps to download the Tripura TET Result 2021. Follow the steps given below.

Tripura TET Result 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website, trb.tripura.gov.in.

Now go to the What’s New section available on the right side of the homepage.

section available on the right side of the homepage. Click on the link that reads, ” Result-T-TET-2021 Paper-I ” or Result-T-TET-2021 Paper-II depending upon your choice.

” or depending upon your choice. A new PDF will open on the screen.

The PDF will contain the Roll number, category, and total score of the candidates.

Save, Download the Tripura TET result 2021.

Take a printout of the Result for future reference.

Alternatively, Candidates can download the respective results from the given link below.

Click Here: Tripura TET Paper-I Result

Click Here: Tripura TET Paper-II Result