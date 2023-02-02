Top Recommended Stories
Tripura JEE 2023 Application Form Out at tbjee.nic.in; Eligibility, Exam Date, Fee Here
Tripura JEE 2023 Application Form: Interested candidates can fill up the Tripura TBJEE application form by visiting the official website at tbjee.nic.in.
Tripura JEE 2023 Application Form: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will conduct Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023 based on its existing syllabi, to prepare a merit list for admission to Engineering, Technological, Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical, and other Professional Degree Courses against available seats reserved for the State of Tripura. Interested candidates can fill up the Tripura TBJEE application form by visiting the official website at tbjee.nic.in.
Also Read:
The Tripura JEE 2023 examination will be held tentatively on April 25, 2023. The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar, and Agartala.
Tripura JEE 2023 Exam Date, Time
|Date & Day
|Check Timing
|Check Timing
|Check Timing
|Date & Day
|11.00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M
|1:30 – 2:15 P.M
|2:45 – 3:30 P.M
|25th April, 2023
(Tuesday)
|Physics & Chemistry
|Biology
|Mathematics
Tripura JEE 2023 Important Dates Here
TBJEE 2023
Important dates
Online Submission of Application and Payment
February 1 to 12, 2023
Rectification/correction
February 20 to 24
Admit Card download
April 2nd week
TJEE 2023 exam date (tentative
April 25
Date of Uploading of Model Answer key
April 28
Last date of receiving feedback
May 3 (by 5 PM)
Tentative date of result publication
May 4th week
Tentative period of counseling process
June-July 2023
Eligibility for Appearing at Tripura Joint Entrance Examination
Candidate must be a permanent resident of Tripura and either the candidate or his/her parent must have been residing in the state of Tripura continuously for not less than 10 (ten) years immediately prior to the date of making application for appearing at the Joint Entrance Examination-2023. Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC) issued by the appropriate authority of candidate/father/mother which one is applicable, must be submitted
before counseling, when asked so.
Tripura JEE 2023 Application Form
Tripura JEE 2023 Application Fee
General category male candidates are required to pay Rs 550 as an application fee. Check Category-wise Application Fee
- General male candidates: Rs 550/-
- SC/ST male candidates: Rs 450/-
- All Female** and BPL (male & female) candidates: Rs 350/-
It is essential to have a unique mobile number and a unique email ID for online application. All future communications will be sent through the registered mobile number and email ID. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.