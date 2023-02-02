Home

Tripura JEE 2023 Application Form Out at tbjee.nic.in; Eligibility, Exam Date, Fee Here

Tripura JEE 2023 Application Form: Interested candidates can fill up the Tripura TBJEE application form by visiting the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

Tripura JEE 2023 Application Form: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will conduct Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023 based on its existing syllabi, to prepare a merit list for admission to Engineering, Technological, Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical, and other Professional Degree Courses against available seats reserved for the State of Tripura. Interested candidates can fill up the Tripura TBJEE application form by visiting the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

The Tripura JEE 2023 examination will be held tentatively on April 25, 2023. The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar, and Agartala.

Tripura JEE 2023 Exam Date, Time

Date & Day Check Timing Check Timing Check Timing Date & Day 11.00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M 1:30 – 2:15 P.M 2:45 – 3:30 P.M 25th April, 2023

(Tuesday) Physics & Chemistry Biology Mathematics

Tripura JEE 2023 Important Dates Here

TBJEE 2023 Important dates Online Submission of Application and Payment February 1 to 12, 2023 Rectification/correction February 20 to 24 Admit Card download April 2nd week TJEE 2023 exam date (tentative April 25 Date of Uploading of Model Answer key April 28 Last date of receiving feedback May 3 (by 5 PM) Tentative date of result publication May 4th week Tentative period of counseling process June-July 2023

Eligibility for Appearing at Tripura Joint Entrance Examination

Candidate must be a permanent resident of Tripura and either the candidate or his/her parent must have been residing in the state of Tripura continuously for not less than 10 (ten) years immediately prior to the date of making application for appearing at the Joint Entrance Examination-2023. Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC) issued by the appropriate authority of candidate/father/mother which one is applicable, must be submitted

before counseling, when asked so.

Tripura JEE 2023 Application Fee

General category male candidates are required to pay Rs 550 as an application fee. Check Category-wise Application Fee

General male candidates: Rs 550/-

SC/ST male candidates: Rs 450/-

All Female** and BPL (male & female) candidates: Rs 350/-

It is essential to have a unique mobile number and a unique email ID for online application. All future communications will be sent through the registered mobile number and email ID. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.