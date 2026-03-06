Home

‘Trying to process the results…’: UPSC topper Anuj Agnihotri reacts after securing AIR 1 in civil services exam

Anuj Agnihotri has topped the civil services examination 2025, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday. Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull bagged the second and third ranks respectively. Anuj Agnihotri has topped the civil services examination 2025, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday. Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull bagged the second and third ranks respectively. After cracking the UPSC CSE exam, topper Anuj Agnihotri has finally reacted to the news. As per Hindustan Times report, the UPSC topper was “still trying to process the results.” “I was informed of the result just now. Currently, I am a probationer in the DANICS service. I graduated from AIIMS Jodhpur in 2023,” Agnihotri was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times.

It is to be noted that he relocated to Jodhpur in order to pursue an MBBS degree from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur. Media reports suggest that he graduated in 2023. Leaving the medical journey aside, Agnihotri ventured on the civil services route. Soon, he joined the Delhi, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands Civil Service. According to an old interview published by Vajiram and Ravi Official youtube channel, Agnihotri completed most of his primary education in Rawatbhata, a small town near Kota, Rajasthan. He completed his compulsory internship in 2023.

