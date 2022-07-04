TS CPGET 2022 Application Form Last Date: Osmania University, Hyderabad will end the application process for Common Post Graduate Entrance Test(TS CPGET) 2022 today, July 04, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in before the deadline ends. Meanwhile, as per the earlier notification, candidates can submit their application form till July 15 with a late fee. The registration process has started on June 06, 2022. Candidates can check the examination date, registration fee, and other details here.Also Read - UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: Registration Date Extended For 4163 Posts; Apply at upsessb.org

TS CPGET 2022 Application Form: Check Important Dates Here

Submission & Registration of Online Applications Starts: June 6, 2022

Last Date(s) for Submission of Online Applications without late fee: July 04, 2022

with a late fee of र 500 : July 11, 2022

: July 11, 2022 with a late fee of र 2000: July 15, 2022

Below are the steps and a direct link to fill out the CPGET 2022 Application form.

TS CPGET 2022: How to Fill Application Form?

Visit the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Fill Application Form.”

Enter the registration details such as Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No, Payment Reference ID, mobile number, and other details.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the TS CPGET 2022 Application Form.

Download the TS CPGET 2022 Application Form and take a printout of it for future reference.

TS CPGET 2022 Registration Fee

According to the TS CPGET information bulletin, the registration fee for a single subject is Rs 800 for OC/BC candidates and Rs 600 for SC/ST/PH candidates. For each additional subject, the fee is Rs 450 for all categories. For more details, candidates can check the information brochure shared HERE. Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket