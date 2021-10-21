TS CPGET Results 2021: Osmania University on Thursday announced TS Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests or TS CPGET 2021 Results on the official website. Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof R Limbadri and Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder announced the results. As the results are declared, the candidates can now check their score and rank cards on tscpget.com.Also Read - Telangana: TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2021 Result Declared. Here's How to Check Score

It must be noted that the TS CPGET 2021 Results are declared for the exams that were held on September 18, 21 to 27, and October 4 and 5, 2021. Notably, due to COVID pandemic, the exams were held in online mode. The exams were held for admissions to various PG courses. Also Read - TS PGECET 2021 Results Declared: Know How to Download Rank Card Here | Steps Here

To check their score, the candidates need their Application Number/Registration Number. This time, more than 68,000 candidates have appeared for the exam and were waiting for TS CPGET 2021 Results. Also Read - TS PGECET 2021 Admit Card Likely To Be Out Today At pgecet.tsche.ac.in: Details Here

The exams were being held for admissions into PG, PG diploma and five year integrated programmes of campus, constituent and affiliated colleges of Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana Universities and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.

TS CPGET 2021 Results: Here’s how to check score