TS CPGET 2022 Application Correction Window Update: Osmania University, Hyderabad will open the application correction window for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test(TS CPGET) 2022 tomorrow, July 11, 2022. During this time period, aspirants who have already submitted their TS CPGET 2022 application form can make changes, or corrections, to the application form. Students will have to log in through the official website, cpget.tsche.ac.in with their credentials, and make the required changes.
TS CPGET 2022 Application Form: Check Important Dates Here
- Submission & Registration of Online Applications Starts: June 6, 2022
- Last Date(s) for Submission of Online Applications without late fee: July 04, 2022
- with a late fee of र 500: July 11, 2022
- with a late fee of र 2000: July 15, 2022
Below are the steps and a direct link(to be active) to fill the TS CPGET 2022 Application Form
How to Edit TS CPGET 2022 Application Form?
How to Edit TS CPGET 2022 Application Form?
- Visit the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS CPGET 2022 Application Correction Window.”
- Enter the login details.
- Make the necessary changes and submit the form.
- Download the TS CPGET 2022 Application Form and take a printout of it for future reference.