TS CPGET 2022 Application Correction Window Update: Osmania University, Hyderabad will open the application correction window for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test(TS CPGET) 2022 tomorrow, July 11, 2022. During this time period, aspirants who have already submitted their TS CPGET 2022 application form can make changes, or corrections, to the application form. Students will have to log in through the official website, cpget.tsche.ac.in with their credentials, and make the required changes.

TS CPGET 2022 Application Form: Check Important Dates Here

Submission & Registration of Online Applications Starts: June 6, 2022

Last Date(s) for Submission of Online Applications without late fee: July 04, 2022

with a late fee of र 500 : July 11, 2022

: July 11, 2022 with a late fee of र 2000: July 15, 2022

Below are the steps and a direct link(to be active) to fill the TS CPGET 2022 Application Form

How to Edit TS CPGET 2022 Application Form?