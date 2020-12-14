TS CPGET 2020 Answer Key Released: The Osmania University – the institute in-charge of holding the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) has released the official TS CPGET Answer Key 2020, as per the latest updates. The University has also released the individual candidate response sheets. The candidates can now log in to the exam portal tscpget.com to download the official answer key easily. Also Read - BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Charged With Trespass After Visit to Hyderabad's Osmania University

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the answer keys:

Step 1: Log onto the official website i.e. tscpget.com

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for ‘Master Question Paper with Preliminary key’

Step 3: You will be redirected to new page with links for various subjects

Step 4: Click on Link of the subject for which you want to download the answer key

Step 5: TS CPGET 2020 Answer key will open in PDF format

Step 6: Download the answer key and save it on your device safely

The TS CPGET 2020 organizing institute i.e. Osmania University has officially released the TS CPGET 2020 answer key for the recently concluded entrance exam today.

The candidates must note that the along with the master question paper and the answer key, the exam authority has also released the individual candidate response sheets that contain the answers marked by the candidates in the examination.

Using the combination of TS CPGET 2020 answer key and the response sheets, candidates will be able to assess their performance and estimate their probable score in the entrance exam.