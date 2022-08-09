Telangana TS CPGET Admit Card 2022: The Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the admit card for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests(CPGET) today, August 09, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download their Telangana TS GPGET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website, cpget.tsche.ac.in.Also Read - 2 Telangana Women to Conquer Ladakh's Virgin Peak to Raise Rs 70 Lakh For Educating Girls

This year, the TS CPGET entrance examination for admission into the postgraduate courses will begin from August 11. The examination will be conducted in three shifts. The examination will conclude on August 23, 2022. To access the TS GPGET Hall ticket 2022, a candidate must enter his r egistration number, d ate of birth, and e xam paper for the entrance Test.

How to Download Telangana TS CPGET Hall Ticket 2022?

Visit the official website — cpget.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Hall Ticket.” Enter the login credentials such as Registration Number, Date of Birth, and Exam Paper for the Entrance Test. Your Telangana TS GPGET Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of cpget.tsche.ac.in.