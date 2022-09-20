TS CPGET Result 2022 Latest News: The Osmania University has declared the result for the Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET) today, September 20, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the TS CPGET Rank Card by visiting the official website, cpget.tsche.ac.in. This year, the TS CPGET entrance examination for admission into the postgraduate courses was held from August 11. As per media reports, the CPGET answer key 2022 was released on August 22. The candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against CPGET Provisional answer key till August 25.Also Read - JAC Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 Declared at jacresults.com. Direct Link Here

Osmania University will publish the CPGET final answer key and result after reviewing the grievances raised on the provisional answer key. To access the TS CPGET Result 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her CPGET Hall ticket No, Registration Number, and date of birth. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the rank card.

Direct Link: Download TS CPGET Rank Card 2022

How to Download TS CPGET Result 2022?

Visit the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download TS CPGET Rank Card .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as CPGET Hall ticket No , Registration Number, and date of birth.

, Registration Number, and date of birth. Your TS CPGET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Check your CPGET Rank and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Why is TS CPGET Conducted?