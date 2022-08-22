TS DOST 2022: As per the earlier notification, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the phase two allotment result for Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) 2022 on August 27, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the TS DOST seat allotment result 2022 through the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Postponed For 23 August To Avoid Clash With CBSE Compartment Exam; Official Notification Here

Candidates can check the Telangana DOST round 2 seat allotment result by signing in through DOST ID, pin, and captcha code. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the result.

TS DOST 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Phase II Registration(Registration fee Rs. 400/-): August 07 till August 21, 2022

Phase II Web options: August 07 till August 22, 2022

Verification of Special Category Certificates at UHLCs (PH/CAP/NCC/Extra-Curricular Activities): August 18, 2022

Phase II Seat Allotment: August 27, 2022

August 27, 2022 Online Self-reporting by the allotted students: August 27 to September 10, 2022

Phase III Registration (Registration fee Rs. 400/-): August 29 to September 12, 2022

Phase III Web-options: August 29 to September 12, 2022

Verification of Special Category Certificates at UHLCs (PH/CAP/NCC/Extra-Curricular Activities): September 09, 2022

Phase III Seat Allotment: September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022 Online Self-reporting by the allotted students: September 16 to September 22, 2022

Reporting to colleges by students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in PhaseI, Phase-II & Phase-III: September 16 to September 22, 2022

Students’ Orientation in the college: September 23 to September 30, 2022

Commencement of Class work, Semester-I: October 1, 2022

How to Download TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2022

Visit the official website of Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) 2022 at dost.cgg.gov.in. Look for the link that reads, “TS Dost Seat Allotment Result 2022.” Enter the login credentials. Your TS Dost Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website.