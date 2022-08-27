TS DOST 2022: According to the earlier notification, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the phase two seat allotment result for Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) 2022 today, August 27, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the TS DOST seat allotment result 2022, once released, by visiting the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 19 Posts at upsconline.nic.in| Check Notification Here

Here’s How to Download TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) 2022 at dost.cgg.gov.in.
  2. Look for the link that reads, “TS Dost Seat Allotment Result 2022.”
  3. Enter the login credentials.
  4. Your TS Dost Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

TS DOST 2022: Check Schedule Here

NotificationCheck Important Dates Here 
2Phase I Registrations
(with registration fee of Rs.200/-)		01.07.2022 to 30.07.2022
3Web options06.07.2022 to 30.07.2022
4Verification of Special Category Certificates(i) 28.07.2022 PH/ CAP
(ii) 29.07.2022 – NCC/ Extra Curricular Activities
(at All University Help Line Centers )
5Phase I Seat allotment06.08.2022
6Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase I by students07.08.2022 to 19.08.2022
7Phase II registration
(with registration fee of Rs.400/-)		07.08.2022 to 21.08.2022
8Phase II web options07.08.2022 to 22.08.2022
9Phase II Verification of Special Category Certificates(i) 18.08.2022 – PH/CAP/NCC/Extra Curricular Activities
(at All University Help Line Centers )
10Phase II Seat allotment27.08.2022
11Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase II by students27.08.2022 to 10.09.2022
12Phase III registration
(with registration fee of Rs.400/-)		29.08.2022 to 12.09.2022
13Phase III web options29.08.2022 to 12.09.2022
14Phase III Verification of Special Category Certificates(i) 09.09.2022 – PH/ CAP/ NCC/ Extra Curricular Activities
(at All University Help Line Centers from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM)
15Publishing of Phase III Seat allotment16.09.2022
16Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) Phase III by students16.09.2022 to 22.09.2022
17Reporting to Colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III16.09.2022 to 22.09.2022
18Students Orientation in the College23.09.2022 to 30.09.2022
19Commencement of class work, Semester-I01.10.2022

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result: Check List of Top Medical, Pharmacy, Dental Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking

Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Register For 36 Posts at recruit.barc.gov.in; Read Details Here