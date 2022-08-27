TS DOST 2022: According to the earlier notification, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the phase two seat allotment result for Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) 2022 today, August 27, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the TS DOST seat allotment result 2022, once released, by visiting the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 19 Posts at upsconline.nic.in| Check Notification Here

Here’s How to Download TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2022?

Visit the official website of Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) 2022 at dost.cgg.gov.in. Look for the link that reads, “TS Dost Seat Allotment Result 2022.” Enter the login credentials. Your TS Dost Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

TS DOST 2022: Check Schedule Here

Notification Check Important Dates Here 2 Phase I Registrations

(with registration fee of Rs.200/-) 01.07.2022 to 30.07.2022 3 Web options 06.07.2022 to 30.07.2022 4 Verification of Special Category Certificates (i) 28.07.2022 PH/ CAP

(ii) 29.07.2022 – NCC/ Extra Curricular Activities

(at All University Help Line Centers ) 5 Phase I Seat allotment 06.08.2022 6 Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase I by students 07.08.2022 to 19.08.2022 7 Phase II registration

(with registration fee of Rs.400/-) 07.08.2022 to 21.08.2022 8 Phase II web options 07.08.2022 to 22.08.2022 9 Phase II Verification of Special Category Certificates (i) 18.08.2022 – PH/CAP/NCC/Extra Curricular Activities

(at All University Help Line Centers ) 10 Phase II Seat allotment 27.08.2022 11 Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase II by students 27.08.2022 to 10.09.2022 12 Phase III registration

(with registration fee of Rs.400/-) 29.08.2022 to 12.09.2022 13 Phase III web options 29.08.2022 to 12.09.2022 14 Phase III Verification of Special Category Certificates (i) 09.09.2022 – PH/ CAP/ NCC/ Extra Curricular Activities

(at All University Help Line Centers from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM) 15 Publishing of Phase III Seat allotment 16.09.2022 16 Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) Phase III by students 16.09.2022 to 22.09.2022 17 Reporting to Colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III 16.09.2022 to 22.09.2022 18 Students Orientation in the College 23.09.2022 to 30.09.2022 19 Commencement of class work, Semester-I 01.10.2022

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.