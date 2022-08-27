TS DOST 2022: According to the earlier notification, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the phase two seat allotment result for Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) 2022 today, August 27, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the TS DOST seat allotment result 2022, once released, by visiting the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 19 Posts at upsconline.nic.in| Check Notification Here
Here’s How to Download TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2022?
- Visit the official website of Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) 2022 at dost.cgg.gov.in.
- Look for the link that reads, “TS Dost Seat Allotment Result 2022.”
- Enter the login credentials.
- Your TS Dost Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
TS DOST 2022: Check Schedule Here
|Notification
|Check Important Dates Here
|2
|Phase I Registrations
(with registration fee of Rs.200/-)
|01.07.2022 to 30.07.2022
|3
|Web options
|06.07.2022 to 30.07.2022
|4
|Verification of Special Category Certificates
|(i) 28.07.2022 PH/ CAP
(ii) 29.07.2022 – NCC/ Extra Curricular Activities
(at All University Help Line Centers )
|5
|Phase I Seat allotment
|06.08.2022
|6
|Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase I by students
|07.08.2022 to 19.08.2022
|7
|Phase II registration
(with registration fee of Rs.400/-)
|07.08.2022 to 21.08.2022
|8
|Phase II web options
|07.08.2022 to 22.08.2022
|9
|Phase II Verification of Special Category Certificates
|(i) 18.08.2022 – PH/CAP/NCC/Extra Curricular Activities
(at All University Help Line Centers )
|10
|Phase II Seat allotment
|27.08.2022
|11
|Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase II by students
|27.08.2022 to 10.09.2022
|12
|Phase III registration
(with registration fee of Rs.400/-)
|29.08.2022 to 12.09.2022
|13
|Phase III web options
|29.08.2022 to 12.09.2022
|14
|Phase III Verification of Special Category Certificates
|(i) 09.09.2022 – PH/ CAP/ NCC/ Extra Curricular Activities
(at All University Help Line Centers from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM)
|15
|Publishing of Phase III Seat allotment
|16.09.2022
|16
|Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) Phase III by students
|16.09.2022 to 22.09.2022
|17
|Reporting to Colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III
|16.09.2022 to 22.09.2022
|18
|Students Orientation in the College
|23.09.2022 to 30.09.2022
|19
|Commencement of class work, Semester-I
|01.10.2022
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.