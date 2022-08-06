TS DOST 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Saturday declared the result for the Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) round one seat allotment 2022 process. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the TS DOST seat allotment result 2022 through the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in. “DOST 2022, Phase 1, allotment published,” reads the official statement on the website.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in; Exam on August 28

For the convenience of the students, we have provide you with the steps and a direct link to download the result. Also Read - CLAT 2023 Registration to Begin on August 08; Here's How to Fill Application Form at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

How to Download TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2022

Go to the official website of Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) 2022 at dost.cgg.gov.in. Look for the link that reads, “TS Dost Seat Allotment Result 2022.” Enter the login credentials. Your TS Dost Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website. Also Read - Tripura TBJEE Counselling 2022 Registration Begins at tbjee.nic.in| Check Steps to Apply