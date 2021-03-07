TS EAMCET 2021 Exam Schedule: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHIE) has announced the exam schedule for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 on its official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS EAMCET exams will begin on July 5 and conclude on July 9. The TS engineering exam will be conducted from July 7 to 9 while the agriculture and medical exam will be held from July 5 and 6. Notably, the exams will be conducted in two shifts and will be held in computer-based test mode. Also Read - COVID-19: Centre, States Discuss Fresh Spurt in Cases; Nationwide Lockdown on Cards Again?

TS EAMCET 2021: Important Dates

1) TS EAMCET 2021 Notification Releasing date — March 18, 2021

2) Online Application — March 20, 2021

3) Last Date of application– May 18, 2021

4) Correction of online application data — May 19 to 27

5) Last date for application submission with Rs. 250 late fee– May 28

6) Last date of online application with Late Fee of Rs. 500 — June 7

7) Last date for online application with Late Fee of Rs. 2,500 — June 17

8) Last date for online application with Late Fee of Rs. 5,000 — June 28

9) Agriculture & Medical Entrance Exams Dates dates– July 5, 2021, July 6, 2021

10) Engineering Entrance Exam Date- July 7 — July 9, 2021

TS EAMCET 2021 eligibility criteria

Candidates should have passed 12th standard (45% marks aggregate) with Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry as subjects if they are applying for Engineering and Technology.

“CET committee meeting has been held on 06.03.2021 to finalize the activity schedule, Test Zones, Syllabus, Exam fee etc., for conduct of TS EAMCET-2021 through Computer Based Test (Online Examination) and other modalities for conducting the Examination. There is no change in the Exam pattern and duration of the Test (that is, 160 Questions and 180 minutes (3 hrs.)). However, there is 55% weightage of 1st year and 45% weightage of 2nd year Intermediate syllabus of TS Board of Intermediate Education for TS EAMCET-2021,” the official notice said.

TS EAMCET 2021

TS EAMCET 2021 is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education. It is a state-level Common Entrance Tests ( CETs) held for admission to various UG and PG Professional courses in the Colleges of Telangana State.