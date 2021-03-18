TS EAMCET 2021: The schedule for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2021, was released on Thursday. As per updates, the registration for the TS EAMCET 2021will begin on March 20 on official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. As per updates, the TS EAMCET 2021 will be held as a computer based test (CBT). Candidates must note that the registration Fee for TS EAMCET 2021 Engineering (E), Agriculture and Medical(AM) papers is Rs 800. (Rs 400 for SC, ST, PH category candidates). It also must be noted that the candidates have the option to appear for Engineering or Agricultural and Medical papers or both and candidates who want to appear for both the papers will have to pay Rs 1,600 as registration fee ( Rs 800 for SC, ST, PH candidates).

The online application window for TS EAMCET 2021 will be open till May 18 and the application form correction window will be activated between May 19 and 25. However, candidates can submit forms up to June 28 on payment of a late fee.

While the TS EAMCET 2021 for Agriculture and Medical stream will begin on July 5 and 6, the entrance exam for Engineering aspirants will be held from July 7 to 9. Exams will be held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

As per updates, the TS EAMCET will be held for admission to first year undergraduate professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes – offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Telangana.