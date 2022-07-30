TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has released the provisional answer key of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 today July 30, 2022. Registered candidates can download the TS EAMCET Answer Key 2022 through the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in. It is to be noted that JNTU has also released the TS EAMCET response sheet.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 16 Posts Till August 11| Check Pay Scale, Application Link Here

As per the earlier examination schedule, the TS EAMCET 2022 exam for the engineering stream will be held on July 18, 19, and 20. Candidates can raise objections, if any against the answer key till August 01, 2022. "The candidate can raise objection(s) on any number of question(s) but only "ONCE". Hence, the candidate is advised to list out all the Objection(s) along with justification before raising objection(s) ONLINE by visiting the "Objections on Preliminary key" on the website "eamcet.tsche.ac.in," reads the official statement.