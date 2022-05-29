TS EAMCET 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad will begin the application correction window for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc,) Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS EAMCET-2022) tomorrow, May 30, 2022. Candidates can make corrections to their TS EAMCET-2022 application form through the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in till June 06, 2022.Also Read - UPSC, Banking, BSF Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

As per the earlier notification, the exam is scheduled to be held from July 14, 15, 18, 19, and July 20, 2022. TS EAMCET 2022 is a state-level Common Entrance Test(CETs) held for admission to various UG and PG Professional courses in the Colleges of Telangana State.

TS EAMCET 2022 Correction Window: Here’s How To Edit

Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the Homepage, click on TS EAMCET 2022 Application Correction Window option.

option. Make the required changes in your TS EAMCET 2022 application form.

Recheck the details before submitting.

Once done, submit the TS EAMCET 2022 application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

TS EAMCET 2022: Check Important Dates Here